Duplicitous Minds is in the Academy Awards Race for Best Live Action Short Film

HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duplicitous Minds, a crime thriller and heist film, is Oscarqualified for the 2025 Academy Awards in the Best Live Action Short Film category.Produced by international award-winning Producer/Actress Catalina Yue, with executive production by international award-winning Executive Producer Sari Colt (The Martini Shot, SWAY), the film follows a magician and his assistant as they navigate a high-stakes heist, pulling off the ultimate trick while confronting a cunning blackmailer. Duplicitous Minds is both a short film and a feature film; the feature is currently in development.Directed by award-winning Director Robert Rippberger (Renner, For Those Who Walk Away), the film stars an ensemble cast including Actor Matthew Palumbo (Brooklyn Vans, Matthew), Actress Catalina Yue (Rocancourt, Influencer), Rob LaColla Jr.(Cincinnati Spin, Burn), Jason Fay (The Story of Mary), Arap Bethke (Ugly Betty), Chris Wadhams (Last American Outlaw), and Ryan Kendrick (MacGruber) and scored by, Janal Bechthold. The film has received awards from film festivals worldwide for Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Ensemble, Best Cinematographer, Best Editing and Best Sound, with official selections from multiple film festivals including San Diego Comic-Con and Cannes Shorts.Here is the Duplicitous Minds trailer To arrange interviews with Producer/Actress Catalina Yue, Executive Producer Sari Colt, Director Robert Rippberger or to secure media access,please contact:Pixie EntertainmentPhone: 416-520-2014Email: pixieentertainmentinc@gmail.com

