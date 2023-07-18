DASH Carolina Named Top 50 Real Estate Professional Teams by RealTrends, as Published in The Wall Street Journal

DASH Carolina from Raleigh, had an impressive 1,139 transaction sides on their way to becoming one of Raleigh’s top professionals.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- DASH Carolina was named one of America’s top real estate professional teams by RealTrends, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal. The team is now a member of the “ The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals,” a prestigious, national award ranking sponsored annually by RealTrends and advertised in The Wall Street Journal. DASH Carolina is now ranked in the top one-half of 1 percent of the more than 1.5 million Realtorsnationwide.The Thousand real estate professionals were announced on June 9, 2023, with four separate categories honoring the top 250 residential agents and agent teams for excellence in:- Individual Sales Professionals—Sales volume- Individual Sales Professionals—Transaction sides (in each real estate transaction, there are two sides that can be represented by a real estate agent: a buyer’s and a seller’s.)- Team Professionals—Sales volume- Team Professionals—Transaction sidesAccording to The Thousand, DASH Carolina had sales volume totaling $460,484,227, ranking them 40th in the nation.“RealTrends is proud to recognize the most successful real estate professionals in the country on our The Thousand list. In 2022 we saw a red-hot market cool overnight due to the impact of high interest rates and historically low inventory. The honorees of this year’s The Thousand found new ways to serve their customers and represent the best our industry has to offer” said Mark Adams, Vice President of Real Estate at RealTrends, a Dallas-based media company and The Trusted Source that compiles the yearly, third-party verified list. “This elite group of sales associates bring together innovative marketing solutions that combine cutting-edge technology with best-in-class customer service to consistently exceed their clients’ expectations. DASH Carolina’s success put them in the top 1 percent of more than 1.5 million REALTORSnationwide," said Luke Bahrenburg, vice president of real estate advertising at Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal.About DASH Carolina:From 2016, DASH Carolina has been on a mission to offer a better way to real estate. They operate on several philosophies, including every house is the right house at the right price and every house is the wrong house at the wrong price. They are committed to finding the perfect fit for any customer with a promise that they will work tirelessly and diligently to do so. With exceptional real estate agents with 5-star reviews and a streamlined process for clients, DASH Carolina works hard to help the home buying process be as seamless and stress-free as possible.About The Thousand:This awards program was developed jointly by WSJ Custom Studios (and is not affiliated with the Editorial Department) and RealTrends, a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry. RealTrends The Thousand honors America’s elite real estate professionals and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by RealTrends with a special ad section included in The Wall Street Journal.