The First Colombian International Edition of Expoartesano, an Ancestral Fair, will be held in Miami from July 21 to 23

Miami International Fine Arts -MIFA- Gallery will host this event with iconic craft products from more than 50 artisans representing 32 departments of Colombia.
Expoartesano Miami is a cultural movement that was born in Colombia and spreads throughout the world weaving textures, colors, flavors, sounds, ancestral and traditional knowledge.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in its history, Expoartesano, an ancestral and traditional knowledge fair, will have its first international edition in Miami, Florida between Friday, July 21, and Sunday, July 23, 2023.
The Miami International Fine Arts –MIFA–Gallery will host this fascinating event in South Florida, thanks to the cooperation between Artesanías de Colombia, Plaza Mayor Medellín and the Colombian Consulate in Miami.
This event will allow Colombians living in the state of Florida to reconnect with their origins, promote their rich values and learn more and first hand about the artisan work of our territory, and also, for artisans it will be a great opportunity to connect and be featured in the US market.
Not surprisingly, the United States is the main destination for Colombian handicraft exports, worth US$13.5 million in 2022, and US$7 million between January and April 2023, with artificial flowers, ceramics, statuettes, and basketry. A few of the most requested products, according to figures from the National Administrative Department of Statistics ( Dane.)
“Expoartesano Miami is a cultural movement that was born in Colombia and spreads throughout the world weaving textures, colors, flavors, sounds, ancestral and traditional knowledge. This is present in the dreams and stories of the artisans of the country”, said Adriana Mejía, general manager of Artesanías de Colombia.
“Colombian handicraft exports contribute to the growth of our regions, and generate a positive impact on local communities. Events like Expoartesano Miami allow us to tell the world the story of our artisans and internationalize their added-value products,” said Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia, Colombia's promotion agency, part of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism.
The fair will have the on site participation of 21 Colombian artisans and there will be products made by at least another 50 artisans representing the 32 departments of the country, with characteristic trades such as weaving, basketry, leather goods, luthiery, stone carving, veneer, wood carving, jewelry, among others.
“Plaza Mayor and Artesanías de Colombia bet on the internationalization of Expoartesano, bringing ancestral and cultural wealth to Miami. During three days of the fair in the frame of the month of Colombia’s Independence, the 32 departments of the country will be represented by their culture, by teachers who will give life to each craft that carries the soul of Colombia. With this initiative we intend to boost the economy of artisans by generating commercial connections at an international level”, said Laura Juliana Franco Molina, director of Eventos Propios at Plaza Mayor.
The opening of Expoartesano Miami 2023 will take place on Friday, July 21, starting at 7:30 p.m. local time, at MIFA Gallery, in a private ceremony Hosted by Luis Gilberto Murillo, Colombian Ambassador to the United States. The night will be delighted by live performances of five artisans, which they will also be performing their crafts during the weekend.
July 22 and 23 will be the perfect opportunity for all Colombians and artisans lovers in Florida to witness a meeting of cultures, a look at the south of the continent and the noble work of teachers who give life to each craft and who carry the soul of Colombia, a country of regions.
