Dr. Vizurraga from TSAOG Orthopaedic & Spine Shares His Joint Replacement Expertise on SA Live
TSAOG proudly announces Dr. Vizurraga’s appearance on the popular news outlet, KSAT12 News SA Live.SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TSAOG, a leading spine and orthopedic center in Texas, is pleased to share the appearance of their physician, David E. Vizurraga, M.D., on KSAT12 News SA Live. Dr. Vizurraga is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, certified by The American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, specializing in joint replacements.
Dr. Vizurraga recently appeared on SA Live, sharing his expertise on hip and knee replacement surgeries. In the program, Dr. Vizurraga talks about the intricacies behind knee and hip replacement surgeries and what special instruments are used for the specific procedures. On SA Live, he also shares the importance of the recovery process and what that may entail after surgery, including physical therapy, pain medication, and more. With recent enhancements and improvements to joint replacement surgeries, many patients can expect to be discharged on the same day of surgery or the next day.
Along with sharing his extensive knowledge of joint replacement procedures, Dr. Vizurraga provided some candid advice on the significance of getting evaluated by a professional if experiencing discouraging, persistent joint pain so that they can receive the necessary treatment for their specific needs.
TSAOG invites new and existing patients to schedule an evaluation appointment if they are experiencing any joint discomfort. David E. Vizurraga, M.D. practices at Ridgewood Orthopaedic Center in San Antonio, The Orthopaedic Institute in San Antonio, and Resolute Retail Plaza in New Braunfels, Texas.
John J. Hinchey, M.D. established TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine and has been a long-time provider of quality orthopedic care since 1947. TSAOG is on a mission to provide patients with the highest standards of medical care. With this commitment in mind, TSAOG has become the most extensive orthopedic care practice in San Antonio and South Texas. TSAOG physicians specialize in diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal system diseases and injuries, including joint replacement and arthritis, sports medicine injuries, arthroscopic surgery, spine treatment, and more. The highly renowned practice offers additional services, including hand and physical therapy, industrial rehabilitation, worker’s compensation, digital imaging, outpatient surgery, and urgent orthopedic care. The TSAOG team of specialists, nurses, and therapists work collaboratively to provide a complete continuum of care for their patients.
