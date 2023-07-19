RESULTS Technology Named to Channel E2E’s List of Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs
Eighth annual list reveals managed service providers with vertical specialties
This recognition means a lot to us. We have been providing IT support to the banking industry since 1999 and to be ranked #1 in Kansas and #2 in Missouri (again!) is really validating.”OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RESULTS Technology ranks among the world’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for 2023, according to ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.
— Patrick Murphy, President, RESULTS Technology
The annual list and research report identify and honor the top 100 MSPs in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing and additional vertical markets. Additionally, this year’s report revealed key MSP business, security and market trends and affirms that vertical market MSPs have vastly expanded their managed security capabilities.
Among the report findings:
- In total, the top vertical market MSPs generated revenues of $2.87 billion in 2022 compared to $2.25 billion in 2021, representing a 27.5% increase year over year.
- In 2022, MSPs consolidated more heavily into two vertical markets in particular – Healthcare and Financial Services/Banking. Healthcare, which was also the biggest market last year, remains the largest, and also the biggest mover, increasing from 18% in 2021 to 31% in 2022.
- Financial Services knocked Manufacturing out of the number 2 slot this year, growing from 13% in 2021 to 23% in 2022.
Rankings are based on annual recurring revenues in specific markets for the calendar year of 2022.
RESULTS Technology was ranked among the top vertical market MSPs in the financial services industry.
“This recognition means a lot to us. We have been providing IT support to the banking industry since 1999 and to be ranked #1 in Kansas and #2 in Missouri (again!) is really validating,” said Patrick Murphy, President of RESULTS Technology. “We continue to receive awards like this because of our excellent team of professionals who are committed to accomplishing our group mission of helping people.”
“ChannelE2E and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate RESULTS Technology on this honor,” said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. “Vertical market MSPs tend to grow faster and enjoy better margins than the rest of the pack. They are able to specialize, standardizing their technology stacks for their specific vertical markets and training their staff to best serve those verticals, leading to more efficient operations.”
ChannelE2E's Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, Editorial Director, MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E.
About RESULTS Technology
RESULTS Technology is an award-winning provider of managed IT infrastructure, compliance & cybersecurity services to the financial services industry. RESULTS Technology is owned by the John French family. John French was the former owner of Bankline, a bank service organization that provided data processing services to the banking industry in the 1980s. Bankline is now part of FIS.
RESULTS is the endorsed IT Services company of core providers Data Center, Inc (DCI), FPS GOLD, Automated Systems, Inc. (ASI), and the Community Bankers Association of Kansas.
RESULTS regularly completes the SSAE18 SOC2 audit. This audit is the gold standard for the validation of a service organization’s operations and procedures.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, the Official Cyber Security Summit, TECHEXPO Top Secret, and now LaunchTech Communications.
