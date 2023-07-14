Drinking Raicilla And Exploring Mexican Cuisine In Magical Towns Near Puerto Vallarta
Drinking Raicilla and exploring Mexican cuisine in Magical Towns near Puerto VallartaPUERTO VALLARTA, JALISCO, MEXICO, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Puerto Vallarta is famous for its gorgeous beaches and resorts, but it also offers some exciting experiences for travelers looking for adventure and local flavor. In addition to getting the perfect tan, your trip can include hiking through the Puerto Vallarta jungle, marveling at historic architecture in a Mexican pueblo, and eating delicious and authentic Mexican cuisine while discovering about raicilla.
Raicilla is a Mexican alcoholic beverage that is produced in Jalisco and two varieties are used for its preparation: the lechuguilla agave and the raicilla agave of the inaequidens and maximiliana species which are endemic to the state. Currently, raicilla is produced in 32 municipalities of the Jalisco state, but the ones produced in San Sebastian del Oeste and Cabo Corrientes – El Tuito - are the most prominent. This distillate was added as Denomination of Origin to Mexico’s list, besides tequila, this is the second liquor made in the state of Jalisco.
Easily accessed from the adults-only 4 Diamond property, of the Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway, this soft luxury property is beachfront on Banderas Bay, at the entrance to the city’s historic downtown, the property is close to both great shopping and exciting nightlife; only minutes away from popular sites that make any visit to this beautiful region even more memorable.
To discover more about Mexican culture, authentic and regional cuisine and raicilla, we highly recommend booking these experiences with Vallarta Adventures:
San Sebastian del Oeste
A visit to the mountain pueblo of San Sebastian del Oeste is like taking a step back in time. Surrounded by picturesque views of green Jalisco mountains and valleys, San Sebastian, Mexico is a place rich in tradition and history. It’s a great stop for travelers, especially those who are visiting the beaches in Puerto Vallarta and want to experience more to Mexico than the sand and sun. With its storied past and dedication to creating an authentic experience, a trip to San Sabastian del Oeste is a great place for travelers to explore.
El Tuito
Only 30 miles from downtown Puerto Vallarta is the small town of El Tuito. Considered one of the Pueblos Magicos (Magical Towns) of the Jalisco region in Mexico, this town boasts a peaceful character. El Tuito, meaning “beautiful small valley” is the perfect name for the quaint community of no more than 4,500 inhabitants. Enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine at El Patio de Mario, a typical hacienda since 1788, where you can try typical Tuito’s cheeses “panela” and “jocoque”. This patio creates a peaceful ambiance, the perfect place to relax and experience traditional dishes, raicilla, handmade tortillas and yummy margaritas.
