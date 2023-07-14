Submit Release
NSB Homes, Luxury Group & Lifestyle Experts are the #1 Local, Native "New Smyrnians" REALTORS

NSB Homes, Luxury Group & Lifestyle Experts Logo

NSB Homes, Luxury Group

Donna & David photo

Donna & David

New Smyrna Beach sunrise

New Smyrna Beach

Laid Back Luxury in New Smyrna Beach

NSB Homes, Luxury Group

Local Real Estate Broker - Owners of NSB Homes, Luxury Group & Lifestyle Experts continue to their legacy of being the #1 Local Brokerage Firm in SE Volusia

— Donna Concannon Kosmas

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NSB Homes, Luxury Group and Lifestyle Experts had a Banner June with over 8 Million in 13 closed transactions. NSB Homes, Luxury Group also added seven new listings to the extremely low inventory in New Smyrna Real Estate. Donna Concannon stated "Our listings are priced according with market values. We usually have a Buyer in queue when we list a property; making for a smooth and quick closing for our Seller clients," If you are still looking for that perfect place in paradise, contact NSB Homes, Luxury and Lifestyle Group to make your dreams come true.

When buying and selling in the SE Volusia area, there is no other choice other than a 3rd Generation LOCAL, NATIVE, BORN and RAISED in New Smyrna Beach REALTOR-BROKER owners, Donna and David.

NSB Homes has been the consistent No. 1 local brokerage firm in the Southeast Volusia area for decades. Concannon, Kosmas and the team are the benchmark for professionalism and the epitome of integrity.

“We’ve grown our boutique brokerage as leaders in our community with a team that has been selected and vetted as only the best of the best to serve our clientele,” Concannon adds.

With a full-time commercial division led by Pete Klironomos, full-time property management division led by Christina Treder, full-time lifestyle experts group led by Sean Concannon, and the Luxury Group consisting of Concannon, Kosmas, Una Poole and Pete Klironomos, NSB Homes Group has created a seamless experience for anyone seeking the charm of New Smyrna Beach.

New Smyrna Beach is a seaside retreat with a mere 13 miles of beach (plus Canaveral National Seashore Park). Located just south of Daytona Beach and near Port Orange, New Smyrna Beach is a surfer’s paradise, boutiques of all sorts, an art culture with multidisciplinary genres, foodie scene, fishing and so with much to offer for those seeking to escape the hustle and bustle of the Big City Life.

If you own a property and would like to have us sell or manage it for you, you can be assured we are Volusia County, Florida experts, and New Smyrna Beach is one of our specialties. If you are seeking your piece of paradise to purchase, we can assist you. 386-2355-8588

Donna Concannon
NSB Home Luxury Group & Lifestyle Experts
+1 386-235-8588
Check out this Gorgeous Errol by the Sea Condo for sale in New Smyrna Beach

NSB Homes, Luxury Group & Lifestyle Experts are the #1 Local, Native "New Smyrnians" REALTORS

