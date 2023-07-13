Submit Release
Vietjet launches Đà Lạt-Busan route

VIETNAM, July 13 -  

HCM CITY — Vietjet on Thursday launched the first direct flight connecting Đà Lạt to Busan, serving passengers to fly easily between the Vietnamese city famous for romantic getaways and the largest coastal city in South Korea. 

The newest route will be operated with seven return flights each week, Vietjet said. 

It added that from now until December 31, 2023, passengers can hunt for discounted tickets to fly between Đà Lạt and Busan together with other Vietjet international routes every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The tickets, going for zero đồng (excluding taxes and fees), can be found at www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app, with flexible flight schedules from August 10, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

Passengers also can accumulate bonus SkyPoints on each flight to redeem vouchers for Vietjet and services from 250 favourite brands of dining, resort, and shopping in Việt Nam via SkyJoy mobile app or  https://skyjoy.vietjetair.com/.

With many routes from Việt Nam to South Korea, passengers can easily choose to fly with Vietjet from Hà Nội, HCM City, Nha Trang, Đà Nẵng, Phú Quốc, and Đà Lạt to Seoul, Busan, and Deagu and vice versa. —VNS

