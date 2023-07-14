Thomson Medical taps into Việt Nam's healthcare market

VIETNAM, July 14 -

SINGAPORE — Singapore-listed Thomson Medical Group Limited (TMG), has agreed to acquire Việt Nam’s FV Hospital for up to US$381.4 million, marking the country’s biggest healthcare transaction to date and Southeast Asia’s largest healthcare acquisition since 2020.

The deal highlights the growing significance of Việt Nam’s burgeoning healthcare market and TMG’s continued commitment to expanding its footprint in the region, TMG said in a statement.

As TMG’s largest strategic acquisition, FV Hospital unlocks the sizeable Vietnamese opportunity for the group, paving the way for further inroads into one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing healthcare markets, the company said.

Under the terms of sales and purchase agreement, TMG will acquire 100 per cent of Far East Medical Vietnam Limited which operates a range of healthcare facilities in the country, including the multi-disciplinary FV Hospital and a network of primary and specialist clinics.

“The acquisition of FV Hospital deepens our commitment to the Southeast Asian healthcare sector, expanding our group’s presence across three of the region’s most important geographies in healthcare," Kiat Lim, TMG’s Executive Vice-Chairman said.

"FV Hospital provides a strategic foothold for us in Việt Nam and a gateway to grow and focus on future investments in this fast-growing market,” Lim who first initiated discussions with FV Hospital some six months ago said.

FV was founded by Dr Jean-Marcel Guillon in 2003 with a group of French physicians who shared the vision of bringing world-class healthcare to Việt Nam. Located in HCM City's District 7, FV Hospital has evolved into a provider of quality healthcare for patients locally and from Cambodia.

“With the support of Thomson Medical moving forward, I am incredibly excited for the next phase of FV’s growth journey. Together, we will continue to chart a path of continued success and shape the future of healthcare in Việt Nam,” said Dr Jean-Marcel Guillon, Founder and CEO at FV Hospital. — VNS