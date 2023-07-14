Securities firms speed up the digital race

VIETNAM, July 14 - HÀ NỘI — Competition on digitisation in securities trading is creating a driving force for the development of financial firms, and at the same time bringing many benefits for investors.

A series of new features integrated with advanced technology have been launched, making stock trading easier and more convenient.

Securities trading in Việt Nam is changing drastically thanks to the application of technology, especially following the COVID pandemic.

In 2020, DNSE securities pioneered by opening a fully digitised e-KYC identity account, with most other securities companies implementing this feature later on as well. This helps investors when opening an account without having to go directly to the counter, saving time and costs.

The mobile app development trend has also created a push in the digital race of securities companies. Investors can trade on the go from anywhere.

Trading apps are integrated with smart and necessary features including real-time information updates, technical analysis, and quick order placement, helping to optimise the experience of customers. Customers no longer have to go directly to exchanges or securities companies and do not have to place orders through brokers by phone as before.

DNSE Securities offers an AI Broker feature that uses machine learning and AI technology to filter and aggregate information about stocks and businesses, and send personalised notifications according to the needs of investors.

The Margin Deal feature allows users to see profit and loss on each transaction instead of compounding into the average price - this is also a pioneering feature of DNSE securities to support risk management.

A number of other securities companies are providing i-Invest products, based on transaction data, financial indicators, and valuation to offer services at the request of investors. They also introduced a copy trading service, allowing investors to follow other investors' trades.

Most securities management systems of large domestic are old systems that are outdated and take a long time to update. This is an opportunity for securities companies to actively grasp technology, create products different from the traditional ones, optimise benefits of investors and create a new face for the Vietnamese stock market.

Speeding up the digital race

Personalisation of experience and diversification of investment products continue to be strong moves in the digital securities race.

Many digital technology-based transaction management products such as Copytrade, OneID, and Wealth Management have been introduced to the market. One securities company even integrates iBroker – a digital 24/7 investment advisor assistant.

DNSE continuously offers cutting-edge digital experiences on the Entrade X platform. The Margin Deal risk management system completely changes the traditional management of the Vietnamese stock market, helping users manage risks transparently and have many flexible loan package options.

DNSE Securities is also promoting product personalisation for users with its AI Broker, as well as cross-platform “one-touch trading”, and direct investment with an Entrade X account on such platforms as FiinTrade and ZaloPay.

Recently, this unit also launched a derivative product that applies a transaction-by-transaction management system, in which profit and loss and deposit ratio are continuously alerted, ensuring speed and ease for traders when participating in the derivatives market.—VNS