Premier David Eby has released the following statement on the death of a BC Wildfire Service crew member responding to a wildfire near Revelstoke:

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragic incident involving a BC Wildfire Service firefighter. On behalf of all British Columbians, we extend our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of this crew member.

“Day in and day out during wildfire season, our firefighting crews go to heroic lengths to keep people and communities in B.C. safe. This tragedy serves as a heartbreaking reminder that they are often putting their lives on the line to do so.

“This is a tremendous loss for everyone involved with the BC Wildfire Service at an already challenging time, and our hearts are with them all.”