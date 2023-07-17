Creatio and Mitra Innovation Join Forces to Revolutionize the Insurance Market
Building on existing relationships, partners are expanding their collaboration to address the challenges faced by organizations in the insurance industryBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced a strategic partnership with Mitra Innovation, a global technology company specializing in digital transformation solutions. This partnership builds on existing long-standing relationships and aims to revolutionize the insurance market through cutting-edge technology and expert industry knowledge.
The transformative power of digital innovations, coupled with evolving customer expectations, has reshaped how insurance companies attract, engage, and retain customers. However, the insurance industry continues to face significant business process-related challenges that impact efficiency and customer satisfaction.
To overcome these obstacles, streamlining workflows, leveraging automation, and fostering an innovative culture are critical. Through this partnership, insurance companies will gain access to Creatio's powerful no-code workflow automation platform coupled with Mitra Innovation’s expertise in business process optimization and re-engineering and strategic guidance in building tailored solutions, leveraging their expertise in digital innovation to ensure successful implementation and adoption of the Creatio platform within insurance organizations.
"We are thrilled to further develop our partnership with Mitra Innovation to empower insurance companies to navigate the challenges of the digital age effortlessly. With the power of no-code automation, businesses in the insurance vertical can optimize sales workflows, improve customer onboarding and enrolment, enhance claims management, gain a 360-degree view of their customers, and so much more," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President Channels at Creatio.
"Having consulted in Health, Annuity, and P&C insurance for over 25 years, I have witnessed the industry's struggle to adapt to rapid change. Our joint offering will empower insurance companies to adapt to the evolving landscape in days not months, drive operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Together, we will enable insurance companies to stay ahead of the competition, respond to market trends, and efficiently deliver innovative solutions to their customers," said Chinthi Weerasinghe, CEO of Mitra Innovation.
For more information about Creatio and Mitra Innovation's joint offering for the insurance market, please visit the Creatio website.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
About Mitra Innovation
Mitra Innovation is a global technology company enabling enterprises to unlock their full digital potential. With a focus on digital transformation, cloud adoption, and API management, Mitra Innovation offers strategic consulting, technology implementation, and managed services to clients across various industries. Their team of experts delivers innovative solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age.
For more information, please visit www.mitrai.com
Mitra Innovation (Americas) Inc
Mitra Innovation
+44 2039081977
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube