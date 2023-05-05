Digital Cambodia by 2025 reaches new horizons with the April 2023 in-person event
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitra Innovation organised the 2nd Digital Cambodia by 2025 in-person event at Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra, Cambodia. The event was attended by industry leaders and technology experts from BFSI and Telco. The day-long event was attended by 70+ participants from companies across Cambodia. The event hosted six speakers and seven panellists who presented and discussed business-oriented technology trends around the theme “Digital Innovation - the driving force behind the digital transformation of the Banking and Telco Industries.”
The event was organised by Mitra Innovation in association with WSO2, a global middleware platform and Softflex, a Cambodia-based digital services company. Industry leaders like Yoshi Matsuoka, Chief Digital Officer and Soksophay Lim, Chief Information Officer from Cellcard, and Sorivong Eat, Chief Technology Officer from BIC Group, joined the event as speakers and panellists. Apart from Cellcard and BIC Group, experts from WSO2, Prasac Bank, LG CNS, SBI LY HOUR Bank PLC, and EZECOM also participated in the presentations and discussions.
Kasun Ekanayake and Shanaka Mendis, the organisers and hosts from Mitra Innovation, shared the company’s vision for the digital transformation of Cambodian BFSI and Telco industries by 2025. Joy Rathnayake and Adeesha Savinda de Silva, representing the co-partner WSO2, also discussed innovations through the transformation journey with the middleware platform.
The full-day event commenced with presentations from the six speakers, followed by the panel discussion. The in-person event was filled with insightful talks and thought leadership, closing with high-spirited networking over cocktails. Mitra Innovation also indicated towards plans to improve future Digital Cambodia by 2025 events with more enriching experiences and a larger audience.
About Digital Cambodia by 2025
Digital Cambodia by 2025 is an initiative by Mitra Innovation to revolutionise digital transformation across Cambodia’s BFSI and Telco industries. It aims to provide technology and leadership support with networking opportunities for Cambodian organisations and global partners. First Digital Cambodia by 2025 event was organised in May 2022, followed by a webinar in December 2022. The latest event saw a significant increase in participation and engagement from speakers, panellists, and participants compared to the previous events.
About Mitra Innovation
Mitra Innovation is a cloud platform services provider, including modernisation, migration, cloud integration, and workflow automation. Mitra is headquartered in London, UK, with offices and customers across 25 countries. The company specialises in cloud technologies, cloud security, and data and automation technologies, with over 10 years of global experience. More information can be found on Mitra Innovation website.
