Aludecor Unveils Nexcomb: Inspiration for Nex Gen creativity with Aluminium Honeycomb Panels
At the inaugural ceremony of Nexcomb - Honeycomb panel by Aludecor. Mr.Ashok Kumar Bhaiya (CMD of Aludecor), along with other dignitaries did the honour of unveiling this new vertical of Aludecor
Aludecor, India's leading brand in the premium Metal Composite Panel industry, is thrilled to introduce its groundbreaking product, Nexcomb Honeycomb panels.KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aludecor, India's leading brand in the premium Metal Composite Panel (MCP) industry, is thrilled to introduce its groundbreaking product, Nexcomb Honeycomb panels. As a trusted innovator and industry leader, Aludecor continues to redefine the architectural landscape of India, offering inspiring and durable solutions for modern construction projects. With the unveiling of Nexcomb, Aluminium honeycomb panels by Aludecor, the brand has embarked on a new era of architectural possibilities.
Setting a new benchmark, Aludecor becomes the first Metal Composite Panels manufacturer in the country to have its own honeycomb core production. Nexcore, the honeycomb core by Aludecor, presents an impeccable combination of lightweight durability and exceptional strength, opening a new horizon in the realm of versatile building materials. Nexcomb, powered by Nexcore, stands as an indigenous innovation with the potential to revolutionize multiple industries, including aviation, construction, aeronautics, transportation, external façade, false ceiling, clean rooms, partitions, and more.
Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, CMD of Aludecor, expressed his excitement about the groundbreaking product, stating, "We are proud to unveil Nexcomb, a product that is set to redefine the possibilities of architectural design. With Aludecor's own honeycomb core production, we offer a unique blend of lightweight strength and limitless potential for various applications. Nexcomb, powered by Nexcore, showcases our commitment to innovation, self-reliance, and sustainability."
With its unique composition and exceptional properties, Nexcomb emerges as an avant-garde solution for architects, interior designers, and manufacturers across various sectors. Aludecor's state-of-the-art manufacturing unit, equipped with cutting-edge technology and a meticulous R&D facility, opens up endless possibilities for applications in facades, interior cladding, partitions, elevators, false ceilings, ground transportation, and more. The captivating features of Nexcomb lie in its versatility and aesthetic appeal. Powered by Nexcore, Aludecor's high-strength, lightweight panels enable next-generation applications while emphasizing the importance of sustainability.
Nexcomb panels from Aludecor will be readily available in three thicknesses: 10mm, 12mm, and 25mm . Additionally, these panels can be made available in customised thickness upto 100mm. Further, custom colors can be ordered to suit individual preferences. Leveraging automated and advanced glue spreading technology, these panels can accommodate varying core cell sizes. The readily available cell sizes of Nexcore are 6mm, 10mm, 14mm, and 19mm, providing further flexibility for architects and designers.
Honeycomb structures as a structural element have a rich history dating back to 1914 when their true potential was recognized. Since then, honeycomb cores have been extensively used in various industries, including aviation, due to their innovative and resilient properties. Aludecor's Nexcomb carries this legacy forward in India, incorporating advanced technology and superior craftsmanship to deliver exceptional results.
Bhaiya further emphasized Aludecor's commitment to innovation and self-reliance, stating, "At Aludecor, we continuously strive to push the boundaries of what is possible in the industry we run our business. From India's first ACP coil coating line with Double Bake Double Coat technology to the introduction of Nexcomb with our in-house coating line and core manufacturing, we are proud to be at the forefront of industry advancements." He further stated that these value-added segment businesses are going to contribute more than 30% to Aludecor’s topline by Year 25-26.
Aludecor's Nexcomb honeycomb Aluminium panels offer architects and designers the opportunity to create stunning and functional spaces that stand the test of time. By combining advanced technology, superior craftsmanship, and a deep understanding of market trends, Aludecor reaffirms its position as the premier choice for premium MCP solutions in India.
About Aludecor:
Aludecor is India's leading brand in the premium Metal Composite Panel (MCP) industry. With a strong commitment to innovation, sustainability, and superior craftsmanship, Aludecor offers a wide range of inspiring and durable solutions for modern construction projects. The Company’s end-to-end Metal Composite Panel Manufacturing portfolio is powered by a 500+ strong retail network. A presence in more than 250 cities and world-class Manufacturing Units spread across 37500 square meters in Haridwar empowers Aludecor to keep on introducing breakthrough products that have been creating benchmarks in the market for the past 20 years. From their own honeycomb core production to cutting-edge coating technology, Aludecor continues to redefine the architectural landscape of India, delivering exceptional results and unmatched quality.
