How research from 1975 made a modern day Windows data searching app 2100% faster

Macecraft launched an update to their data-searching tool, WinFindr, following positive responses from the users and 66,000 downloads since the release in June.

PORI, FINLAND, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Macecraft Software released a new Windows PC data-searching tool called WinFindr on June 8th, 2023. Much to their surprise, the tool received an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response from the users and has been downloaded over 66,000 times since it was launched. Yesterday, the team released a major update to WinFindr, the version 1.2.

“The number of positive comments from our users was surprising. I thought the program was pretty good but it turned out so many people loved it! This is why I wanted to develop it further and improving its search performance was my main goal,” said Jouni Flemming, Macecraft Software’s founder and lead developer.

Following the positive reception of WinFindr, he and the team worked around the clock to add new features requested by the users and improvements. In such a short time, the Macecraft team was able to release the new update, version 1.2, on July 13th, 2023.

The main improvement in the new version is the search speed. In the previous version, searching with multiple keywords would make the search run very slowly. In a comparison test, the previous version took 210 seconds to complete a search with 29 search terms. The new version only took only 10 seconds to perform the same search on the same test system, which means a mind bending speed improvement of 2100%

“Basically, I locked myself into my office and went down a rabbit hole of search algorithms and that led me to an obscure paper from 1975 that described a data searching algorithm called the Aho–Corasick algorithm. I then took that as my basis and improved upon it taking into account modern computers and this specific use case. After everything was done and I ran the speed tests, I couldn’t believe how much faster it was!” Jouni Flemming said.

The new WinFindr 1.2 can be downloaded from https://winfindr.com/. WinFindr is a free software for Windows PCs. With it, a new comparison study was also released that shows the program’s search speed and compares it with other programs. This comparison is available at: https://winfindr.com/#benchmark

About Macecraft Software

Macecraft Software is the publisher of Windows Utility Suite called jv16 PowerTools and Registry Cleaner named RegCleaner. The company was founded in 2003 and has been in the business ever since. Find out more about Macecraft Software at https://jv16powertools.com

