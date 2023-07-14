Application Delivery Network Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Application Delivery Network Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the application delivery network market. As per TBRC’s application delivery network market forecast, the application delivery network market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.90 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12% through the forecast period.
Growth in the number of applications hosted in the cloud is expected to drive the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest application delivery network market share. Major players in the market include A10 Networks Inc., Array Networks Inc., Aryaka Networks Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., F5 Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Juniper Networks Inc., Radware, Riverbed Technology, Sangfor Technologies Inc., Akamai Technologies.
Application Delivery Network Market Segments
1) By Product: Application Delivery Controllers, WAN Optimization Controllers, Application Security Equipment, Application Gateways
2) By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud
3) By Industry: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Education, Retail, Government, Media And Entertainment, Other Industries
This type of delivery network is a group of services managed over the network providing application availability, security, visibility, and acceleration from an application server to end users who are accessing applications as part of their normal business. It is used to help data centers to speed up load times and the application distribution process by assist IT teams in delivering a better user experience and speeding up problem-solving.
