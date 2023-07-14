Colebrook Financial Increases InnSeason’s Receivable Loan to $15 Million
EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Bill Ryczek
860-344-9396
Media: Georgi Bohrod
760-803-4522
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Colebrook Financial Increases InnSeason’s Receivable Loan to $15 Million
Northeast Developer with Six Unique Resorts Continues to Expand Its Brand Middletown, CT (June 29, 2023) –Colebrook Financial , a leading lender to the timeshare and vacation club industries, recently expanded its $12 million hypothecation loan to $15 million to keep with sales at InnSeason Resorts, a brand that focuses on the true “Northeast Experience.”
InnSeason has 50,000 members and six quality resorts in highly sought-after locations under their brand umbrella. Billy Curran, CEO of Inn Seasons, says 99% of their members come from the region. According to Mark Raunikar, Partner at Colebrook, “The strong and experienced InnSeason management team does a terrific job of selling the InnSeason vacation club product as well as developing the second phase of their signature RiverWalk property in Lincoln, New Hampshire. Coordinating the loan process with COO/CFO Cathy Leyden has helped the process run smoothly and efficiently.
“We are very pleased to be working with InnSeason Resorts as they expand their brand and help more people get out on vacation in the Northeast. We know this region very well and are pleased to help support tourism and hospitality in these special locations,” continued Mark.
Dennis Ducharme, President Ducharme shared the reasoning behind working with Colebrook. “We are thrilled to have a lending relationship with Colebrook. Bill (Ryczek) and Mark (Raunikar) are extremely knowledgeable about the resort development industry, very flexible and just easy to talk to. This is very important whereby not all projects are the same—having several we know this to be true. The teams at Colebrook and InnSeason work very well together to bring success to all.”
Colebrook, celebrating its 20th anniversary, has an excellent reputation for working with developers, financial service providers and bankers to ensure smooth transactions, even in non-traditional settings.
About Colebrook Financial Company Colebrook Financial Company, based in Middletown, Connecticut, specializes in providing financing for the timeshare industry, and can offer a variety of facilities in amounts ranging from $100,000 to $30 million or more. We have an innovative approach to financing and pride ourselves on rapid turnaround and personal service. Colebrook has no committees, and our most important policy is common sense. You’ll get straight answers, and you can always talk to a principal. For a complete list of product offerings and information on Colebrook and its principals, visit www.colebrookfinancial.com
Georgi Bohrod Gordon
860-344-9396
Media: Georgi Bohrod
760-803-4522
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Colebrook Financial Increases InnSeason’s Receivable Loan to $15 Million
Northeast Developer with Six Unique Resorts Continues to Expand Its Brand Middletown, CT (June 29, 2023) –Colebrook Financial , a leading lender to the timeshare and vacation club industries, recently expanded its $12 million hypothecation loan to $15 million to keep with sales at InnSeason Resorts, a brand that focuses on the true “Northeast Experience.”
InnSeason has 50,000 members and six quality resorts in highly sought-after locations under their brand umbrella. Billy Curran, CEO of Inn Seasons, says 99% of their members come from the region. According to Mark Raunikar, Partner at Colebrook, “The strong and experienced InnSeason management team does a terrific job of selling the InnSeason vacation club product as well as developing the second phase of their signature RiverWalk property in Lincoln, New Hampshire. Coordinating the loan process with COO/CFO Cathy Leyden has helped the process run smoothly and efficiently.
“We are very pleased to be working with InnSeason Resorts as they expand their brand and help more people get out on vacation in the Northeast. We know this region very well and are pleased to help support tourism and hospitality in these special locations,” continued Mark.
Dennis Ducharme, President Ducharme shared the reasoning behind working with Colebrook. “We are thrilled to have a lending relationship with Colebrook. Bill (Ryczek) and Mark (Raunikar) are extremely knowledgeable about the resort development industry, very flexible and just easy to talk to. This is very important whereby not all projects are the same—having several we know this to be true. The teams at Colebrook and InnSeason work very well together to bring success to all.”
Colebrook, celebrating its 20th anniversary, has an excellent reputation for working with developers, financial service providers and bankers to ensure smooth transactions, even in non-traditional settings.
About Colebrook Financial Company Colebrook Financial Company, based in Middletown, Connecticut, specializes in providing financing for the timeshare industry, and can offer a variety of facilities in amounts ranging from $100,000 to $30 million or more. We have an innovative approach to financing and pride ourselves on rapid turnaround and personal service. Colebrook has no committees, and our most important policy is common sense. You’ll get straight answers, and you can always talk to a principal. For a complete list of product offerings and information on Colebrook and its principals, visit www.colebrookfinancial.com
Georgi Bohrod Gordon
www.gbgandassociates.com
+1 760-803-4522
email us here