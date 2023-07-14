Laredo Sector Border Patrol apprehends criminal gang member

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo West Station apprehended an individual with gang affiliation in Laredo, Texas.

On July 13, Border Patrol agents were working near the Rio Grande at a ranch northwest of Laredo, when they encountered several migrants. Border Patrol agents transported the migrants to the Laredo West Station for processing. After conducting record checks, one of the migrants in the group, a 31-year-old male Mexican national, Joani Hernandez-Hernandez, was identified as a Sureno 13 gang member.

Hernandez-Hernandez has an extensive criminal history that includes felony convictions for Violent Crime/Drugs/Machine Gun and Interference with Commerce by Threat or Violence and several immigration violations.

Hernandez-Hernandez will be held pending processing for felony Re-Entry.