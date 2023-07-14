Global Facade Anchor Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Facade Anchor Systems Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Facade Anchor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s facade anchor market forecast, the facade anchor market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 193.36Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.4 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global facade anchor industry is due to the rise in the construction industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest facade anchor market share. Major facade anchor companies include Heckmann, Davit Arm Systems, WIRE-BOND, EJOT, Monarch Metal Fabrication, Hilti Corporation.
● By Product Type: Façade Anchor, Masonry Anchor
● By Application: Masonry, Concrete, Curtain Wall, Other Applications
● By End-User: Residential, Non-Residential
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A facade is an architectural item erected on a building's outside face and meant to hold a facade to a structure's concrete and masonry substrate. It is used for attaching the cladding panels to the exterior wall.
Market, Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business