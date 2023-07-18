London Design Awards Reveals Esteemed Winners of 2023's Inaugural Season One

2023 London Design Awards Season 1 Full Results Announcement 2023 London Design Awards Season 2 Call for Entries

IAA is delighted to celebrate the monumental success of the London Design Awards 2023, marking an impressive inaugural Season One with over 1,200 entries.

IAA takes immense pride in honouring these exceptionally talented individuals who reshape and redefine design, shining a spotlight on their remarkable achievements.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) is delighted to celebrate the monumental success of the London Design Awards 2023, marking an impressive inaugural Season One with an overwhelming response of over 1,200 entries. The London Design Awards is an international competition that recognises exceptional designs and outstanding creative projects worldwide, while honouring concepts that symbolise excellence.

Achieving an impressive milestone, the award received submissions from more than 30 prestigious countries across the world, including United States, United Kingdom, Australia, China, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Italy, and more!

2023 London Design Awards Remarkable Winners

With some of the world’s most famed entries received, London Design Awards takes pride in providing recognition to some of these entities who redefined excellence, with some names like JUND, Hachem Architecture, Mas Studio Ltd., Solloshi Ltd., Vaask, KJJH Design, DNA Barcelona Architects, and many more.

"We remain privileged to bestow recognition to designers worldwide under the London Design Awards, shaping together a community while bringing their influence and impact throughout the design industry,” expressed Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. He continued, “I am deeply moved by the immense influence the design industry has had on advancing the medium as a whole, and I am very proud that the award has received assistance from exceptional jurors who have transformed this accomplishment into a tangible reality.”

Grand Jury Panel

To ensure the upholding of heightened standards, IAA has invited renowned professionals in the design industry. Among these individuals, are Tiago do Vale (Portugal), Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Florian Seidl (Italy), Somchana Kangwarnjit (Thailand), Daisuke Nagatomo (Japan), Lichen Ding (China), and many others. These individuals are held in high esteem within their respective fields, exemplifying excellence through notable contributions.

“IAA takes immense pride in honouring these exceptionally talented individuals who reshape and redefine design, shining a spotlight on their remarkable achievements," Thomas stated. “In its inaugural launch, the design industry's newest accolade has achieved astounding success, signifying a significant evolution where the winners exhibit their remarkable adaptability in displaying dedication towards their works, setting the groundwork for their achievements.”

Visit the London Design Awards’ official website for the complete list of design winners here: https://thelondondesignawards.com/.

Entries are now open for the second season of the London Design Awards, with the Early Bird deadline set for 11 August 2023. This award is dedicated to recognising the accomplishments of great designs, and the final results will be revealed on 22 December 2023.

About London Design Awards

The London Design Awards is an international competition that recognises exceptional designs and outstanding creative projects worldwide. Honouring designs that are truly exceptional in the visualisation of creative influence, the award sets out to promote the works of brilliant designers involved in the fields of interior, architectural, product, packaging, conceptual, user interface, user experience, communication and services, bringing everlasting fame to those who would surpass the industry.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.