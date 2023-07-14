Book and Audiobook Becoming Movie: Betty the Dancer (A Dance with Destiny)

Submit Release
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, July 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The next step is to turn the book Betty the Dancer (Dance with Destiny) into a movie. Seven screenplays have been written for film adaptation by notable screenwriters, including an Oscar awards winner.

Investment partners and prospective film and documentary investors to the book Betty: the Dancer (Dance with Destiny) into a feature film are welcome to contact senise@senisegroup.com

Betty: The Dancer (A Dance with Destiny) by Warwick Collins, is a story about the life of the Swedish dancer and beauty queen Betty Bjurström and her husband Renato Senise, a film producer, who has taken on an almost mythical dimension. The true account of Betty Bjurström and Renato Senise becomes one of the greatest timeless romance novels, powerfully inspiring and deeply moving, well-known history in Sweden, the Nordic countries, and Europe. Other well-known, characters in the Book, include the Italian King Vittorio Emanuele III, Head of the Italian Police Carmine Senise, Mussolini, the American-Italian Godfather Vito Genovese, Frank Sinatra, and Princess Daisy.

This incredible story and its dramatic twists turn to go far beyond anything we could imagine. Enjoyable reading highlights the passions and adventures of the leading characters, as they are drawn into A Dance with Destiny. E Lucevan le Stelle (And the stars were shining) is a romantic aria from the third act of Puccini’s opera Tosca, which inspired the true love story of Betty and Renato. There is nothing not affected when two hearts get connected.

The author Warwick Collins was a remarkable British novelist and poet, best seller, and screenwriter. His first poems were published in the magazine Encounter during his early twenties. Collins is the author of eight novels, all of which have been published to great acclaim across Europe. “Gents” a literary classic, has been a bestseller in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. With a touch of emotion, "Dance with Destiny" becomes one of the greatest timeless biographical novels. Real or not real? This incredible story is real. Its dramatic twists and turns go far beyond anything we could imagine. There is no such thing as separation for those who love with the soul.

Get Instant access. Betty: The Dancer (A Dance with Destiny) E-book and Audiobook available on Amazon Kindle, Kobo, Audible, Google Books, and Barnes and Noble. Listen to Audiobook with Android, iOS, web, Chromecast, and Google Play.

Betty, the Dancer

