Betty the Dancer (A Dance with Destiny): of All-Time Favorite Book to Movie Adaptation
Screen Adaptations of Book and Audiobook
..."each reader creates his own film inside his head, gives faces to the characters, constructs every scene, hears the voices, smells the smells””STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The next step is to turn the book Betty the Dancer (Dance with Destiny) into a movie. Seven screenplays have been written for film adaptation by notable screenwriters, including an Oscar Academy Award-winner. Screenplays that have been adapted as pieces of art, taking skill and creativity to bring the beloved Betty the Dancer (A Dance with Destiny) story off the page and onto the silver screen!
— P. Coelho , The Zahir
Investment partners and prospective film and documentary investors to the book Betty: the Dancer (Dance with Destiny) into a feature film are welcome to contact senise@senisegroup.com
Betty: The Dancer (A Dance with Destiny) by Warwick Collins, is a story about the life of the Swedish dancer and beauty queen Betty Bjurström and her husband Renato Senise, a film producer, who has taken on an almost mythical dimension. The true account of Betty Bjurström and Renato Senise becomes one of the greatest timeless romance novels, powerfully inspiring and deeply moving, well-known history in Sweden, the Nordic countries, and Europe. Other well-known, characters in the Book, include the Italian King Vittorio Emanuele III, Head of the Italian Police Carmine Senise, Mussolini, the American-Italian Godfather Vito Genovese, Frank Sinatra, and Princess Daisy.
This incredible story and its dramatic twists turn to go far beyond anything we could imagine. Enjoyable reading highlights the passions and adventures of the leading characters, as they are drawn into A Dance with Destiny. E Lucevan le Stelle (And the stars were shining) is a romantic aria from the third act of Puccini’s opera Tosca, which inspired the true love story of Betty and Renato. There is nothing not affected when two hearts get connected.
The author Warwick Collins was a remarkable British novelist and poet, best seller, and screenwriter. His first poems were published in the magazine Encounter during his early twenties. Collins is the author of eight novels, all of which have been published to great acclaim across Europe. “Gents” a literary classic, has been a bestseller in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. With a touch of emotion, "Dance with Destiny" becomes one of the greatest timeless biographical novels. Real or not real? This incredible story is real. Its dramatic twists and turns go far beyond anything we could imagine. There is no such thing as separation for those who love with the soul.
Get Instant access. Betty: The Dancer (A Dance with Destiny) E-book and Audiobook available on Amazon Kindle, Kobo, Audible, Google Books, and Barnes and Noble. Listen to Audiobook with Android, iOS, web, Chromecast, and Google Play.
An Interview with Vincent Senise, Chairman and CEO at Senise Companies is available at
https://dailycompanynews.com/an-interview-with-vincent-senise-chairman-and-ceo-at-senise-companies/
Senise Brand
https://www.mediaworldtoday.com/article/637750457-senise-brand-2023-investment-business
Senise Family History
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/renato-v-senise-66205b1b_vincent-senise-2022-01-30-activity-6924232991011414016-oBIp?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop
For further information about the links:
please send an e-mail to
senise@senisegroup.com
Vincent Senise
Senise
+46 70 554 57 95
senise@senisegroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Betty, the Dancer