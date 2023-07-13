Submit Release
RFP – Expanding Public Health Workforce (Developmental Disabilities Council)

The Washington Department of Commerce, hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit Proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in a project on behalf of The Washington State Developmental Disabilities Council (DDC) to fund to expand the public health workforce within the disability networks. Read full RFP for more information.

Reply by: August 4, 2023

