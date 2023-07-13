DNR seeks comment on proposed license regulations and docks administrative rule revisions

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking informal comments on administrative rules for Private, Commercial and Public Docks (Chapter 16) and General Licenses for hunting, fishing and trapping license regulations (Chapter 15).

Executive Order 10 (EO10), signed by Governor Reynolds on Jan. 10, 2023, requires all state agencies to identify which administrative rule chapters will be retained or rescinded. The EO10 process includes public engagement with the opportunity for meaningful input.

These chapters have been revised to eliminate redundancies and improve efficiency by clarifying rules and updating language to reflect current policies and procedures.

The public are invited to provide informal comments on the proposed rule changes. Written comments or questions regarding the proposed Chapter 16 rule changes should be submitted to: iowa.stateparks@dnr.iowa.gov. Please indicate "EO10--docks" in the subject line. DNR will accept written comments through July 21, 2023. Comments should be made to specific portions of the rules.

Written comments or questions regarding the proposed General Licenses for hunting, fishing and trapping license regulations (Chapter 15) changes should be submitted to: mark.warren@dnr.iowa.gov. DNR will accept written comments through July 23, 2023. Comments should be made to specific portions of the rules.

After receiving and reviewing informal comments, the DNR will create a draft Regulatory Analysis and draft Notice of Intended Action. The DNR will host a formal public comment period for these drafts, followed by a public hearing, in September 2023.

Versions of the rules, including a “clean” copy and a version showing revisions, can be found on the DNR webpage: https://www.iowadnr.gov/About- DNR/About-DNR/Administrative- Rules.