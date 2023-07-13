Arrest Made in Robbery of an Establishment Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery of an Establishment offenses that occurred in the District.

Armed Robbery of an Establishment: On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at approximately 8:50 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The suspect grabbed scissors from the sales counter and brandished the scissors at an employee. The suspect took money from a cash register then fled the scene. CCN: 23-052-463

Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment: On Sunday, June 18, 2023, at approximately 2:45 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 300 block of Riggs Road, Northeast. The suspect jumped over a sales counter and took money from a cash register. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 23-098-070

Armed Robbery (Knife) of an Establishment: On Friday, June 23, 2023, at approximately 2:33 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 400 block of Ingraham Street, Northeast. The suspect brandished a knife then forced an employee to open a cash register. The employee complied. The suspect took money then fled the scene. CCN: 23-101-072

Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment: On Sunday, June 25, 2023, at approximately 9:52 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The suspect jumped over a sales counter and took money from a cash register. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 23-102-083