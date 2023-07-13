Arrest Made in Robbery of an Establishment Offenses in the District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery of an Establishment offenses that occurred in the District.
- Armed Robbery of an Establishment: On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at approximately 8:50 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The suspect grabbed scissors from the sales counter and brandished the scissors at an employee. The suspect took money from a cash register then fled the scene. CCN: 23-052-463
- Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment: On Sunday, June 18, 2023, at approximately 2:45 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 300 block of Riggs Road, Northeast. The suspect jumped over a sales counter and took money from a cash register. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 23-098-070
- Armed Robbery (Knife) of an Establishment: On Friday, June 23, 2023, at approximately 2:33 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 400 block of Ingraham Street, Northeast. The suspect brandished a knife then forced an employee to open a cash register. The employee complied. The suspect took money then fled the scene. CCN: 23-101-072
- Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment: On Sunday, June 25, 2023, at approximately 9:52 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The suspect jumped over a sales counter and took money from a cash register. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 23-102-083
- Assault With Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Knife): On Sunday, July 2, 2023, at approximately 9:59 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. Once inside, the suspect brandished a knife and pointed the knife at an employee. The suspect attempted to take money from the registers and was unsuccessful. The suspect fled the scene. CCN: 23-106-469
- Armed Robbery (Knife) of an Establishment: On Sunday, July 2, 2023, at approximately 11:13 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1900 block of 1st Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect brandished a knife and forced an employee to open a register. The employee complied. The suspect took money then fled the scene. CCN: 23-106-756
- Armed Robbery (Knife) of an Establishment: On Monday, July 3, 2023, at approximately 11:36 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The suspect brandished a knife at an employee and took money from a cash register. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 23-107-048
- Armed Robbery (Knife) of an Establishment: On Friday, July 7, 2023, at approximately 10:04 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The suspect brandished a knife at an employee and took money from a cash register. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 23-109-545
- Assault With Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Knife): On Monday, July 10, 2023, at approximately 9:53 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. Once inside, the suspect brandished a knife and pointed the knife at an employee. The suspect attempted to take money from the registers and was unsuccessful. The suspect fled the scene. CCN: 23-111-684
- Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment: On Monday, July 10, 2023, at approximately 10:16 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The suspect jumped over a sales counter and took money from a cash register. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 23-111-695
On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 21-year-old Stephon Lee, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses. The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our partners from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Washington Field Office, for their assistance with these offenses.
###