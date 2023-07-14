Best Foot Forward Welcomes Fadi Afaneh as Customer Service General Manager

Health resource management firm specializing in Engagement Services retains new General Manager to oversee Call Centers in Chicago and Atlanta

At Best Foot Forward, we credit our success directly to the strength of our management team, so it’s vital to have a superior GM that will lead our team toward maximum productivity and efficiency.” — Byron C. Dennis, Co-CEO

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Foot Forward (BFF), a health resource management firm specializing in assisting government-insured managed care health plans effectively engage with their members, announced today that it has retained Fadi Afaneh as its new Customer Service General Manager. Afaneh will oversee daily operations of BFF’s Chicago area-based call center, the epicenter of its acclaimed and first-rate engagement service efforts, and its soon-to-open Atlanta area call center.

“At Best Foot Forward, we credit our success directly to the strength of our management team, so it’s vital to have a superior GM that will lead our team toward maximum productivity and efficiency. Fadi is that individual, and we couldn’t be more pleased and excited to have him onboard,” explains BFF co-CEO Byron Dennis.

Fadi Afaneh is a proven leader with an expertise in establishing world-class contact center service and sales experience for customers and employees through analytics, collaboration, and relationship-building. He believes improved call center results succeed through building repeatable, scalable processes, and using strategic metrics to measure results. Previously, Fadi worked in call center, operational, and workforce management positions for such firms as Allstate, Amita Health, and Bath Planet.

“Our company is growing and thriving, and Fadi seems the perfect choice to develop strategic plans for optimal productivity; review and improve organizational effectiveness; while upholding standards of excellence and soaring quality,” states BFF’s Co-CEO Rich Dudley.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to join Best Foot Forward, explains Afaneh. “I look forward to diving in to seek out opportunities for expansion and growth, and monitor and improve day-to-day operations and processes to excel the BFF’s vision and brand.”

Best Foot Forward’s mission is to assist health care organizations and government-insurance payors to first locate, re-establish contact, and then connect them to their new members or with their hard-to-reach, high-utilization, or target-risk group members. BFF is known within the health management industry for having a best-in-class success rate of 50% in reconnecting to what is referred to as ‘Unable to Contact’ members.

ABOUT BFF

Best Foot Forward (BFF), a certified minority-owned and HITRUST-certified business, is headquartered in South Florida, with offices in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania. BFF’s mission is to provide integrated programs using insight-driven solutions that focus on delivering a clear process to connect, communicate, and assist managed care members and plan providers.