Glenstone License Office Opens At New Location

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Glenstone License Office in Springfield, MO, will open on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM, at a new location: 525A South Glenstone Ave., Springfield, MO 65802. The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM and telephone is 417-831-2600.

The management contract for the Glenstone License Office was awarded to CGB Holdings, LLC, on February 15, 2023. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

