Concierge Auctions July/August Lineup of Over $114M in Properties, Plus June Auction Sales

Concierge Auctions has released its July line-up of over $114 million of luxury real estate spanning the globe —most offered No Reserve

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing their upcoming auctions for July, the majority offered No Reserve, these properties represent some of the finest luxury real estate in the world.

Step into Kaizen: A timeless architectural marvel where luxury and tranquility unite in a beachfront Malibu oasis; experience living at the pinnacle of Telegraph Hill from a four-story mansion overlooking San Francisco; Embrace tranquil luxury in a private estate at Phuket's Trisara Resort; or discover Pasadena's timeless charm and experience elevated living in the heart of a cultural enclave.

Featured Properties:

The Kaizen Home | Malibu, California

Bidding Opens 25 July

Indulge in the epitome of luxury living at 'The Kaizen Home,' a contemporary Malibu masterpiece nestled along the stunning coastline of the Pacific. Currently listed for $47.8 million, the property is scheduled to auction Without Reserve in cooperation with multibillion-dollar producing international real estate agent Aaron Kirman and Daniel Milstein of AKG Christie's International Real Estate and Branden Williams, Rayni Williams, and Anthony Barsocchini of The Beverly Hills Estates.

"The Kaizen House is one of the finest pieces of contemporary architecture in Southern California. This Malibu estate is a once in a generation opportunity that epitomizes organic design with modern amenities and is the definition of California living," states Aaron Kirman, Founder & CEO of AKG.

Current home owner and President of MKH Developments, Kris Halliday, adds, “I believe in pushing the boundaries of innovation, and that extends to all aspects of my work. By proactively choosing a luxury auction for the sale of my home, I am embracing a time guaranteed solution that allows me to concentrate my energy on my next project without compromising on the quality or efficiency of the sales process”.

Kaizen, located at 11870 Ellice Street, was constructed entirely from super engineered concrete to last several centuries with a unique and ageless design and architectural style. Completed in 2022, this unique work of art embodies the singular vision by property owner Kris Halliday of MKH Developments from concept, architecture, and design to construction and bespoke furnishings, designed to provide a modern luxury sanctuary with a beach vibe. The home was influenced by ancient civilizations, incorporating Feng Shui and nature throughout. Take in panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean from the living area, which overlooks a 95-foot tiled infinity pool. This entertainers' dream home is perfect for hosting events, functions, and pool parties in excess of 200 guests. Six bedrooms, each with their own private outdoor terrace, ten bathrooms, and two four-car garages equipped with electric car charging are just the start. A gated entrance ensures maximum seclusion and privacy on this expansive one-acre lot. With resort-inspired living, it features European floor-to-ceiling motorized frameless glass walls, custom finishes, hand-carved natural stone and wood walls, a 2,000-gallon aquarium, a 20,000-gallon koi pond, interior green walls, and a professional Dolby Atmos home theater. Two primary suites offer Pacific views. Ideal for locals and out-of-towners, the home boasts a prime location across from the Pacific Coast Highway, nestled just steps away from the soft golden sand and pristine waters of world-famous County Line Beach and Leo Carrillo Beach and just 15 minutes from the Camarillo private airport.

Trisara Resort, Villa 2 | Phuket, Thailand

Bidding Opens 25 July

A secluded paradise perched above the Andaman Sea offering sunsets, 270-degree views, and a private beach. Never before publicly listed, the property is scheduled to auction With Reserve in cooperation with Jason Thelen of Fazwaz.

This grand scale villa with sweeping views and a private beach, a true masterpiece, is located in one of the most desirable areas of Phuket—Trisara Resort,” stated Thelen. “This estate is a rarity in the market, and I am thrilled to be working with Concierge Auctions and their global database to find the next owner.”

Located in one of the most sought-after areas of Phuket, this luxurious residence in the world-class Trisara Resort feels like an independent estate with exquisite attention to privacy. A paragon of the Thai architectural aesthetic, this estate enjoys an intimate connection to the outdoors—sliding glass walls open to reveal expansive living and dining salas or patios. Mature palms and exotic flora adorn the grounds down to the waterfront. Watch the island's famous sunsets from the infinity pool or sun deck. A perfect layout for hosting friends and family, this estate features guest suites and common areas on the main level. A primary retreat is on the upper level for added privacy. The kitchen and dining sala and an open-air sala complete the upper floor.

1100 Paso Alto Road | Pasadena, California

Bidding Opens 14 July

Live in an architectural masterpiece built in 1973 by A. Quincy Jones, a luminary and AIA award-winning architect. Jones' aesthetic runs throughout the home, from the intimate connection with nature to the high ceilings and walls of glass. The property is currently listed for $6.8 million and selling with No Reserve in cooperation with Gus Ruelas of The Agency and Tim Durkovic and Greg Holcomb of Douglas Elliman.

This estate is in the heart of Pasadena, a historic and culture-rich enclave just northeast of Los Angeles. Old Pasadena, known for its palm tree-lined streets, Victorian and Art Deco buildings, and shopping and dining options, is only two miles from the property's front door. Live steps from Brookside Park, with an aquatics center, sports courts, and a plethora of green space for strolling and picnicking. The Brookside and Annandale golf clubs are under ten minutes away. Visit cultural institutions like the Norton Simon Museum of Art and the Huntington Library and Gardens. Ditch the car and walk to the iconic Rose Bowl stadium with its annual namesake football game. Natural areas such as Eagle Rock Canyon, Angeles National Forest, and the San Gabriel Mountains surround you. More world-class entertainment, culture, restaurants, and shopping await you in Los Angeles. Access to the 210 freeway provides easy access to Los Angeles and other points in Southern California.

The property’s additional features include a 360-degree fireplace, and a cohesive open floor plan. The chef’s kitchen features an eat-in casual dining area, large island with bar seating, and is equipped with designer appliances. The primary sanctuary boasts a private balcony, spa bath, and walls of windows. The lot itself is elevated, offering expansive views of the hillsides beyond. The property is centrally located sitting just 2 miles from Old Town Pasadena, 10 miles from Downtown Los Angeles, thirty minutes from Los Angeles International Airport and 20 minutes from Burbank Airport.

Historic Waco Castle | Waco, Texas

Bidding Opens 20 July

History and impeccable design intertwine with a sense of timeless elegance at the Historic Waco Castle, welcoming you with transitional style for everyday living and entertaining. Not previously listed for sale, the property is scheduled to auction next month with No Reserve in cooperation with Amanda Nesbitt and Melissa Miller of Magnolia Realty.

Renowned duo Chip and Joanna Gaines—who wanted to honor the historic property by making it a home again—have meticulously redesigned, renovated, and restored this 130-year-old gem, infusing it with warmth and inviting interiors. This exquisite property showcases a seamless blend of historic grandeur and modern functionality. An homage to the original materials of the estate, discover Honduran mahogany paneling, Caen stones imported from France, Carrara marble imported from Italy, gorgeous millwork, and diamond-paned windows throughout the spaces. The heart of the home boasts a formal dining room, great room, and stunning kitchen. Distinctive spaces like a moody card room, a formal library, and a tile-floored conservatory offer areas for every frame of mind. The elegant bedrooms and fully renovated spa bathrooms provide luxurious sanctuaries. Outside, new landscaping completes the picture-perfect setting.

“Given the rich history and distinct character of the Castle, we knew the marketing behind the sale had to be special,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines. “We are thrilled that Magnolia Realty is partnering with Concierge Auctions to make Waco’s beloved Castle a well-loved home once again.”

The Kleeberg Residence | New York, New York

Bidding Opens 19 July

Gilded Age pedigree meets contemporary high design in this spectacular blank canvas. Currently listed for $12.995 million, the property is scheduled to auction With Reserve in cooperation with listing agent Ian Slatter of Compass and Andrew Azoulay of Bespoke Real Estate.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase a timeless piece of New York City history. Not only has it been fully reimagined with plans by renowned architect, Achille Salvagni, but the current owner has already fully gutted and excavated 36 feet below grade, thereby creating an additional 6,000 square feet of entertainment space to accommodate the most discerning of tastes,” stated Paulina Kimbell, Vice President, Business Development at Concierge Auctions.

Steward a gem of the Gilded Age into the future. This estate, built by C.P.H. Gilbert in 1895 offers breathtaking proportions and opportunities alongside its storied history. It has a 37-foot wide footprint, up to 24-foot high ceilings and open sky views. Beginning in 2017, the current owners started an epic renovation, including the addition of an expansive 6,000-square-foot, three-floor entertaining space that, when completed, would rival the amenities of a full-service luxury building. The design plans are complete and the Department of Buildings and Landmarks approved. However, they may be modified to accommodate any owner’s vision. Plans include modernizing all six above-grade stories, including a 2,500-square-foot, two-story primary suite with two spa baths and a duplex closet, as well as a marble-clad chef’s kitchen. Enjoy park and river views from the rooftop and four additional terraces.

Additional Properties:

Odos 1 Villa #238 | Dikastika, Greece

Bidding Open

Listed for €3.5M. No Reserve.

Listed by Konstantinos Liantris of Royal Estates

Casa Comprar | The Pyrenees, Andorra

Bidding Opens 20 July

Listed for €3.5M. Reserve €1.25.

Listed by Kelia Diaz of CISA Immobiliària S.L.U

3033 Bonner Springs Road | Fort Collins, Colorado

Bidding Opens 19 July

Listed for $2.8M. Reserve $1.5M.

Listed by Tricia Dessel of Compass Real Estate & Haley Mirr & Ken Mirr of Mirr Ranch Group

Blackberry Castle | Portland, OR

Bidding Opens 20 July

Listed for $5M. No Reserve.

Listed by Daniel Lowe of Knightsbridge International Real Estate

10015 Panorama Ridge Road | Near Vancouver, Canada

Bidding Opens 26 July

Listed for $3.2M CAD. No Reserve.

Listed by Adam Kelln of eXp Realty

Casa del Faro | Puerto Cancún, Mexico

Bidding Opens 27 July

Never Before Listed for Sale. No Reserve.

Listed by Kelia Diaz of The Agency

386038 64 Street West | Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Bidding Opens 11 August

Listed for $6.4M. No Reserve.

Listed by Mark D. Evernden and Debbie Komitsch of Century 21 Bamber Realty

Elk Mountain Resort | Montrose, Colorado

Bidding Opens 11 August

Listed for $21M. Reserve $12M.

Listed by Dan M. Murphy and Seth Bernard Daniel Craft of M4 Ranch Group LLC

1103 Brittany Lane | St. Helena/Napa, California

Bidding Opens 3 August

Listed for $5.295M. No Reserve.

Listed by Pavi Micheli and Will Densberger of Engel & Volkers

Villa Julie | French Riviera, France

Bidding Opens 27 July

Never Before Publicly Listed for Sale. With Reserve. Pre-Sale Estimate: €2.75M–€4.75M

Listed by Irina Chuprina of 14 Quai Antoine

Sotheby’s Exclusives include:

117 Telegraph Hill Boulevard | San Francisco, California

Bidding Opens 21 July

At the top of iconic Telegraph Hill, this contemporary mansion is the epitome of sophisticated luxury. The property is currently listed for $9.95 million and selling with a $7.5 million Reserve in cooperation with Mary Lou Castellanos of Sotheby's International Realty.

Designed by Lewis Butler, this four-story home boasts some of the premier views in the entire city. The entry level boasts: floor-to-soaring-ceiling windows, white oak floors, and Venetian plaster. Gather in the modern kitchen with its oversized island, Gaggenau appliances, and downtown views. The primary suite overlooks downtown and the Bay. On the property’s highest floor, discover a rooftop deck wrapped in glass offering views in every direction. Solar panels, Lutron lighting and elevator access transform every-day living into a luxury experience.

553 Peachtree Battle Avenue Northwest | Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia

Bidding Opens 19 July

Listed for $2.175M. Reserve $1.3M.

Listed by Carmen Pope of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty

Jacques-Cartier Riverfront Oasis | Québec City, Québec, Canada

Bidding Opens 20 July

Listed for $2.7M CAD. No Reserve.

Listed by Martin Dostie of Sotheby's International Realty Québec

4023 Anahola Road | Anahola, Kauai, Hawaii

Bidding Opens 21 July

Listed for $4.9M. No Reserve.

Listed by Donna Apisa and Mark Goodman of Oceanfront Sotheby's International Realty

Huerta Grande | La Zubia, Granada, Spain

Bidding Opens 25 July

Listed for €2M. Pre Sale Estimate: €1M-€2M.

Listed by Stephanie Galambos of Jameson Sotheby's International Realty

15 Birch Road | Morris Country, New Jersey

Bidding Opens 26 July

Listed for $2.4M. No Reserve.

Listed by Karina Ayubi of Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty

The following properties are now under contract after competitive auctions in June:

243 and 254 Spring Hollow Way, Hesperus, Colorado | In cooperation with Zach Morse of Legacy Properties West Sotheby’s International Realty, 64 days of exposure resulted in 5,050+ website/page views, 1,115+ prospects, 6 showings, and 2 bidders

9703 Collins Avenue, Miami, Florida | In cooperation with Joelle Oiknine of One Sotheby's International Realty, 42 days of exposure resulted in 6,630+ website/page views, 523 prospects, 20 showings, and 16 bidders

Finca Son Boyet, Mallorca, Spain | In cooperation with Klaus Bernhoeftof Sonrisa Real Estate Mallorca, 50 days of exposure resulted in 870+ prospects, 55 showings, and 4 bidders

