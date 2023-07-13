High-octane Automobilia & Petroliana on track for success at Morphy’s, July 19-20

Outstanding Sinclair Aircraft double-sided porcelain service station sign with airplane graphic. Clean, fresh-to-market example. Condition of each side: 9.0 and 8.9+. Estimate $50,000-$100,000

New/old stock Musgo Gasoline one-piece baked gas pump globe with Native American graphic. Dated Sept. 17, 1929. One of the finest examples known. Graded: 9.5+ and 9.0+ per side, respectively. Estimate $30,000-$50,000

Rare collection of 18 Gulf Supreme auto oil cans with service station cart topped by a tin Gulf sign and accompanied by a Supreme Auto Oil porcelain flange sign. Estimate $15,000-$25,000

Rare and outstanding SIPO (Silent Power Gasoline, San Antonio, Texas) 13.5in single-globe lens, circa 1930s. Condition: 9.0. Estimate $15,000-$25,000