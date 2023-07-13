Submit Release
Bridge Repairs Prompt Weekend Lane Closures on I-40 in Cheatham Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be closing a portion of I-40 in Cheatham County to repair the deck of the bridge over the Harpeth River.

The repairs will be stretched over a total of seven weekends. The first will begin Friday, July 14 at 8 p.m. and last until Monday, July 17 at 5 a.m. in which one Westbound Lane will be continuously closed.

The bridge is safe to cross, but it has undergone multiple emergency patches. The longer closure periods will allow Dement Construction crews to make the necessary permanent repairs.

Work will close one westbound lane during the following weekends: 

  • 7/14 - 7-17
  • 7/21 - 7/24
  • 7/28 - 7/31

Work will close one eastbound lane during the following weekends:

  • 8/04 - 08/07
  • 8/11 - 08/14
  • 8/18 - 08/21

Both east and westbound lanes will be impacted the weekend of 08/25 - 08/28

TDOT is encouraging drivers headed toward Memphis to use I-840 or alternate routes to avoid traffic backup.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

