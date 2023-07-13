Soroka Joins Hampton Synagogue “Shabbat 3D” - Celebrating Innovations in Israeli Culture and Medical Breakthroughs
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Friends of Soroka Medical Center (AFS) announces a special Shabbat Dinner at the Hamptons Synagogue on Friday July 21st with distinguished guests, community leaders, and friends of Soroka. Guests will experience Shabbat services led by Senior Rabbi Marc Schneier, who founded and nurtured the Hamptons Synagogue to its stature as one of the most dynamic synagogues in the United States. Rabbi Schneier is an internationally renowned leader in helping improve the relationship of key ethnic groups and faith communities, building Muslim-Jewish relations globally.
The keynote speaker is Yael Hashavit, Consul for Cultural Affairs in North America for the State of Israel, who will present "Innovations in Israeli Culture.” Honored guests include Dr. Shlomi Codsh, CEO of Soroka Medical Center, who will share the unique innovation culture and groundbreaking advancements at Soroka Medical Center. Recognizing the deep connection between culture, healing, and innovation, AFS has curated an event that illustrates the transformative power of Israeli culture, innovation and medical excellence.
With an impressive diplomatic background, Ms. Hashavit has tirelessly championed the promotion of Israeli culture globally. As Consul General of Israel to South India, she spearheaded cultural initiatives that showcased the talents of Israeli artists, musicians, writers, and scholars. Her tireless efforts led to the exposure of Israeli cultural achievements throughout Mexico and Latin America, fostering a deeper appreciation of the nation's artistic richness. She will lead a discussion on "Innovations in Israeli Culture," shedding light on the interplay between artistic expression, cultural heritage, and cutting-edge innovations. By bridging the realms of culture and healthcare, Yael Hashavit inspires attendees to reimagine the potential of artistic innovation in fostering wellness and nurturing the human spirit.
Located in Be'er Sheva, Soroka Medical Center is at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare through its unwavering commitment to innovation and cutting-edge research. Serving as a beacon of healing, Soroka’s centers of excellence play a vital role in the Negev, spanning the entire spectrum of medical care: prevention, diagnosis, research, education, advanced treatment, genetics, trauma care and cancer care. Through its exceptional medical technology, scientific and clinical achievements, compassionate approach, coupled with a relentless focus on progress and collaboration, Soroka Medical Center is transforming the future of healthcare. Its indomitable spirit of innovation has ushered in a new era of medical breakthroughs, setting high benchmarks in patient care and medical research. From groundbreaking treatments to life-saving interventions, Soroka remains steadfast in its commitment to revolutionizing medical practice and improving patient outcomes.
For further information and to RSVP, please visit www.Soroka.org/Hamptons or email AFS at Hamptons@Soroka.org. To stay connected with AFS, follow @SorokaFriends on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Online donations can be made at Soroka.org/Donate.
American Friends of Soroka Medical Center Inc. is a New York State 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. AFS is a community of individuals, families, foundations and businesses dedicated to supporting the vision and lifesaving work of the Soroka Medical Center.
Soroka Medical Center is Israel’s leading healthcare institution providing world-class healthcare for all. Located in Be’er Sheva, it is the sole medical center in the entire Negev, one of the country’s most diverse and fastest-growing areas. Soroka serves over 1.2 million residents, including over 400,000 children, in a region that comprises 60% of Israel’s land. With two medical schools, a proven record of producing groundbreaking research and life-saving treatments and an extraordinary staff, Soroka offers exceptional healthcare for all, regardless of race, religion, or politics.This unique institution, founded in 1959, exemplifies a deep commitment to outstanding medical care, peaceful coexistence in action and medical research that has a global impact. Soroka.org.
