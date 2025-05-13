Soroka Retains Top Ranking in Infection Control - Setting the Standard in Israel for Safe, Comprehensive Healthcare

Soroka Medical Center, Israel’s Medical Iron Dome Soroka outperforms peer hospitals by 40% on average, recording the lowest infection rate among Israel’s major medical centers. A second chance at life: Ari continues recovery after a critical injury.

BE'ER SHEVA, ISRAEL, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soroka Medical Center has been ranked first among Israel’s major hospitals in infection prevention, according to the Israeli Ministry of Health’s 2024 National Infection Control Report. “This is not just a statistic—it’s about saving lives,” said Prof. Avraham Borer, Head of the Infection Prevention Unit at Soroka. “Through proactive screening, immediate isolation protocols, and ongoing staff education, we maintain the highest standards of infection control.” This was the eighth consecutive year Soroka earned this distinction, underscoring their meticulous attention to detail and commitment to best-practices.The report, which tracks the presence of multidrug-resistant organisms—known as “alert bacteria”—highlights Soroka’s exceptional results in preventing hospital-acquired infections. Among large tertiary hospitals, Soroka recorded the lowest infection rate, with just 84.7 acquired cases per 100,000 hospitalization days, significantly outperforming peer institutions. Soroka, a member of Clalit Health Services, is one of Israel’s largest and most strategic hospital. It is acclaimed as Israel’s Medical Iron Dome for its heroic care for Israel’s wounded during times of conflict.Prof. Shlomi Codish, Director of Soroka Medical Center, added: “Preventing infections is one of the greatest global challenges in modern medicine. Soroka’s continued leadership reflects the deep commitment of our clinical, administrative, and logistical teams to safe, high-quality patient care.”Soroka Medical Center is redefining what it means to deliver comprehensive, patient-centered healthcare in Israel’s south. As the only tertiary hospital in the Negev, Soroka is not only meeting the region’s daily healthcare needs but also advancing specialized care through pioneering institutes and innovative treatment models.The Legacy Heritage Oncology Center and Dr. Larry Norton Institute, inaugurated in 2018, unites advanced cancer treatment and research to deliver personalized therapies, access to clinical trials, and a multidisciplinary approach that addresses each patient’s full continuum of care.Adding to this progress, the newly established Dr. Joel Sheinfeld Urology Institute, brings world-class expertise to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of urologic diseases. With a focus on education, research, and international collaboration, the institute is transforming urologic care in the region.Soroka’s commitment to healing extends beyond treatment to recovery and rehabilitation. Its Rehabilitation Hospital serves adult and pediatric patients recovering from serious illness or injury, with individualized therapeutic programs designed to rebuild function and restore quality of life.To support the emotional resilience of patients and families, Soroka integrates psychological services into clinical departments, including trauma counseling for victims of terror and war, and dedicated mental health support for oncology and pediatric patients—ensuring that care extends not only to the body but to the human spirit.These initiatives reflect Soroka’s guiding principle: healing both body and mind concurrently. Whether through life-saving infection control, complex surgical care, or long-term recovery, Soroka’s holistic, compassionate approach ensures patients receive the support they need at every stage of their medical journey.Soroka Medical Center: An Indispensable Resource in the Heart of the NegevSince October 7, 2023, Soroka Medical Center has been at the forefront of providing critical care, treating over 4,000 casualties, many in life-threatening conditions. From the very first hours following the terror attacks, Soroka’s medical teams responded with unwavering dedication and unmatched expertise. Beyond this, Soroka continues to serve the everyday health needs of the Negev region’s population, which is expected to double in the next thirty years. As Israel’s busiest hospital, Soroka handles an immense volume of patients annually: 700,000 outpatient visits, 88,000 inpatient admissions, 35,000 surgeries, 17,000 births, and 287,000 emergency room visits. Our doctors, nurses, and staff work tirelessly under the most harrowing conditions to save lives, treat victims of violence, and support the mental health of patients in their most vulnerable moments. In response to rapid growth and an ever-increasing demand for healthcare services, Soroka is investing in advanced treatments, cutting-edge research, technology, and equipment to meet the needs of an expanding population. Soroka is home to The Legacy Heritage Oncology Institute and Dr. Larry Norton Institute and the Dr. Joel Sheinfeld Urology Institute.American Friends of Soroka Medical Center Inc.American Friends of Soroka Medical Center Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in New York, composed of a dedicated community of individuals, families, foundations, and businesses. AFS is committed to supporting the lifesaving vision and work of Soroka Medical Center, ensuring that the hospital can continue to provide world-class care to the people of Israel, now and in the future. 