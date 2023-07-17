July 19th is Glioblastoma Awareness Day
Every third Wednesday in July is Glioblastoma Awareness DayREDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) educates patients, caregivers, families and healthcare providers (HCP’s) and provides the latest information on advanced treatments and clinical trials via their new disease education mobile application. Click the below link to download.
https://vobo-admin-v2.herokuapp.com/vobomain/jjjmVG2444fVEokZVGL9
Glioblastoma is one of the most complex, deadly and treatment resistant cancers, according to the National Brain Tumor Society. More than 14, 490 Americans are expected to receive a GBM diagnosis in 2023. GBM accounts for 50.1% of all primary brain tumors. It is estimated that more than 10,000 individuals will succumb to glioblastoma every year. The five-year survival rate for glioblastoma is only 6.9% and the average length of survival for glioblastoma patients is estimated to be only 8 months.
EBCI staff interview patients to pre-qualify them for the latest clinical trials and studies offering the best chances to fight brain cancer.
To learn more, go to: EndBrainCancer.org
Enhancing patient outcomes by expanding FDA-approved treatment modalities and fueling research in the pharma/bio/life sciences, device & diagnostic industries and by closing the existing GAP from initial diagnosis to IMMEDIATE AND EXPANDED ACCESS to specialists, researchers, advanced & innovative treatments, clinical trials and critical care with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes through updating and improving WHO & NCCN Guidelines and clinical practices related to Standard of Care for brain cancer patients.
Dellann Elliott Mydland
End brain cancer Initiative
+1 425-785-8489
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube