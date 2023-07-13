“The Bureau Fashion Week " Returns to Miami Debuting 26 Top Brands on The Largest Runway at Swim Week.
Miami Beach - “The Bureau Fashion Week" presents "Lost in MIA" Runway Shows at Miami Swim Week 2023 July 14th-15th at the Alfred Dupont Building Miami.MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- July 13th, 2023 MIAMI - “The Bureau Fashion Week” formerly “The Society” returns to Miami Swim Week July 14th, 15th, & 16th to the Historic Alfred Dupont Building in Miami Beach.
Over 28 Designers and 35 brands will showcase the latest in swim, resort and casual wear on their incredible 100ft long runway.
Top product sponsors from around the globe including France, Tokyo, and UK will be on hand with gifting activations for attendees. Stop by our activations pre and post runway show to sign up for free merchandise and get gifted.
Schedule - Friday July 14th 6:00pm Industry Mixer
Friday July 14th 8:30pm Runway Show
Saturday July 15th 2:30pm-5:30pm- 8:30pm Runway Shows
Saturday July 15th 10:00pm-1:00am After Party
Some of the biggest Independent designers including LDS , Sun Patch, NUBI Collections , LEONTINE ,L’Ancien Monde , Alohita Swimwear, Krissy King Designs and House of Barretti will give us a glimpse into the 2023- 2024 fashions coming this season.
HIGHLIGHTS
July 15th 8:30pm- Top ready-to-wear designer Krissy King x world renowned Creators Inc Mgt takes over Miami Swim Week with a runway performance by Lexy Panterra.
Runway Celebrities include imwoahvicky, from Love Island USA Shanon St Clair , Apollona AKA The Real Barbi and Social Media Star Dare Taylor .
Celebrities, Athletes , Designers, Influencers, Media and Press will be attending the show and VIP after party at the new Okey Dokey Miami.
Meet our Brands, walk the red carpet, take photos with celebrity guests and tour our Bank Vault. Get exclusive access to the VIP Lounge/ Gifting Suite where world renowned lip gloss company Glossy Pop (viral) will be giving away gift sets and vip swag bags!
Top Society Swim Week Gifting Sponsors
Maura Towels and the Maura Home Collection, Award winning Cookies & Dreams Cookies, Global Fashion & Accessories Designer Jimmy Crystal NY, Hydration Specialists Liquid IV, Luxury Physicians Grade Skin Care Emdash, Leisure Brand Kocostar, Influencer Couture Brand House of Barretti , and Top US leading Medi Spa SEV Laser.
Official After Party .
Okeydokey Miami will play host to the Official Swim Week After Party -Saturday July 15th hosted by The Bureau Fashion Week with Miami resident DJ Genesis VIP Tables, Bottle Service, Gifting Suite, and celebrity guests located at 268 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33130.
