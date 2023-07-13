CREATORS INC TAKES OVER SWIM WEEK WTH BIKINI'S & ANGEL WINGS DESIGNER KRISSY KING
Creators Inc. who manages some of the biggest social media celebrities globally will be taking over The Bureau at Swim Week for a star studded event.MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Bureau Fashion Week” formerly “The Society” returns to Miami Swim Week for its 10th season on Saturday , July 15th 2023 .
Over 28 Designers and 35 brands will showcase the latest in swim, resort and casual wear on their incredible 100ft long runway.
Top product sponsors from around the globe including France, Tokyo, and UK will be on hand with gifting activations for attendees offering fashion week goers to stop by our activations pre and post runway show and get gifted. Runway Shows will take place all day on Saturday July 15th leading up to a huge collaboration between Creator Inc talent management firm and Bikini and Angel-wing designer Krissy King the label.
This star-studded event will include a performance by singing sensation Lexy Panterra. Celebrity Runway models include Victoria Waldrip aka "Woah Vicky" , TikTok sensation Coco Bliss , and Rap star Trap Bunny Bubbles.
Activations and gifting suites provided by Dole Vitamins, Emdash Skincare, Glossy Pop, Kocostar, Cookies & Dreams, Jimmy Crystal New York and Luxury Home decor Maura Towels.
All Swim Week attendees can stop by the on-site activations to be gifted by sponsoring brands and take photos in our custom designed selfie stations. You will not want to miss the 60ft long "Pink Carpet" and media center for a chance to see some of your favorite celebrities get interviewed live.
Healing by Devine is the podcast that will be broadcasted LIVE at 3:30pm & 5:00pm located at the Media Center.
Saturday -July 15th 8:30pm our VIP show in collaboration with Creators Inc will kick off showcasing the popular Bikini's and Angel Wings Designer Krissy King. This past year her collection has been featured on the cover of magazines around the globe, walked by countless celebrities and seen on a billboard in Time Square.
