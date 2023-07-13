CyberHive Security Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security for Clients

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with CyberHive Security, a leading managed service provider based in North Carolina.

This partnership will help CyberHive Security’s clients to protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, CyberHive Security has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with EasyDMARC as part of our ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. Together, we will strengthen email security and empower our clients to safeguard their digital assets against evolving cyber threats," said Evelyn Re’, CEO of CyberHive Security.

"We are excited to welcome CyberHive Security to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional cybersecurity services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About CyberHive Security

CyberHive Security is a collaborative force harnessing the collective expertise of cybersecurity professionals, consultants, clients, and vendors across the country to protect businesses from various threats. By streamlining the process of selecting solutions, providing educational opportunities, and championing women in the cybersecurity field, CyberHive Security aims to drive savings and foster a community-driven approach to enterprise security.

www.cyberhivesecurity.com

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

www.easydmarc.com