Candy White Pays Tribute to her Fur Baby with Emotional New Release 'Tipsy!'

The Mexico-born, Dallas-based singer-songwriter’s new single and video are dedicated to her beloved dog and all pets who have crossed the “Rainbow Bridge.”

Most of us have been told ‘angels have wings.’ Some of us have learned that they have paws.” — Candy White

DALLAS, TX, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pop artist Candy White is releasing her heartfelt new single and music video “Tipsy”, in memory of her beloved pet dog. “Tipsy” is a redemptive tribute to her dog and all loved fur babies that have passed, and speaks to the idea that these pets know and feel unconditional love and companionship.

Candy White, originally from Mexico and now living in Dallas, candidly speaks about the pain of Tipsy’s passing and the realization that she went through the process alone. This single is for those pets and for the pet parents to feel they are not alone in their grief.

The accompanying video showcases the love and bond between Candy and Tipsy, and viewers will undoubtedly feel deeply connected to the two as they journey through a series of heartfelt moments. As Candy continues to share her story through her music, it is clear she is devoted to her connection with her fans and creating relatable music that will bring comfort to those that are struggling.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=pTFdjnGErdk

“Tipsy” is White’s first English-language release, and it is a special one for her. She says, “I have carried this pain for a long time, until I realized that most of us have been told ‘angels have wings.’ Some of us have learned that they have paws.”

“Tipsy” is now available on all streaming platforms.

