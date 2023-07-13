Candy White Pays Tribute to her Fur Baby with Emotional New Release 'Tipsy!'

The Mexico-born, Dallas-based singer-songwriter’s new single and video are dedicated to her beloved dog and all pets who have crossed the “Rainbow Bridge.”

Most of us have been told ‘angels have wings.’ Some of us have learned that they have paws.”
— Candy White

DALLAS, TX, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pop artist Candy White is releasing her heartfelt new single and music video “Tipsy”, in memory of her beloved pet dog. “Tipsy” is a redemptive tribute to her dog and all loved fur babies that have passed, and speaks to the idea that these pets know and feel unconditional love and companionship.

Candy White, originally from Mexico and now living in Dallas, candidly speaks about the pain of Tipsy’s passing and the realization that she went through the process alone. This single is for those pets and for the pet parents to feel they are not alone in their grief.

The accompanying video showcases the love and bond between Candy and Tipsy, and viewers will undoubtedly feel deeply connected to the two as they journey through a series of heartfelt moments. As Candy continues to share her story through her music, it is clear she is devoted to her connection with her fans and creating relatable music that will bring comfort to those that are struggling.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=pTFdjnGErdk

“Tipsy” is White’s first English-language release, and it is a special one for her. She says, “I have carried this pain for a long time, until I realized that most of us have been told ‘angels have wings.’ Some of us have learned that they have paws.”

“Tipsy” is now available on all streaming platforms.

Follow Candy White for updates:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/candypecadora/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/candypecadora

Candy White
Candy White
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Candy White Pays Tribute to her Fur Baby with Emotional New Release 'Tipsy!'

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Candy White
Candy White
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Candy White Pays Tribute to her Fur Baby with Emotional New Release 'Tipsy!'
Ludlow Creek Unleashes Heavenly Harmonies with Archangel Anthem “Last Call”
John Dorsch Scales New Heights with His New Album “Elevation”
View All Stories From This Author