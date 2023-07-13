Galen College Of Nursing Awarded Prestigious NLN Center Of Excellence In Nursing Education Designation
LOUISVILLE, KY, U.S., July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National League of Nursing has announced that Galen College of Nursing is among nine nursing education programs across the country that have been named 2023 National League for Nursing Centers of Excellence™ (COE).
As a single-purpose nursing college with a mission to increase access to quality nursing education, Galen was recognized as a COE under the ‘Promote the pedagogical expertise of faculty’ designation along with MGH Institute of Health Professions, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Nursing, and Vanderbilt University School of Nursing.
“There is no higher honor than to be recognized by the National League of Nursing as a Center of Excellence,” said Dr. Tracy A. Ortelli, Ph.D., RN, CNE, ANEF, FAAN and Executive Vice President, Teaching & Learning Innovation at Galen. “At Galen, our mission is not just words on paper—they are foundational to our shared vision for all activities related to teaching, learning, and student-centered support. Galen strives to promote a culture of opportunity without barriers, using innovative approaches to deliver quality education with an authentic, caring approach to educating the future nursing workforce.”
The NLN Center of Excellence (COE) in Nursing Education designation is designed for schools of nursing and healthcare organizations that have achieved a level of excellence in a specific area. Through public recognition and distinction, the program acknowledges the outstanding innovations, commitment, and sustainability of excellence these organizations convey. The first designations were awarded to schools of nursing in 2004 and the first designations for health care organizations were awarded in 2012. Today, fewer than 1% of nursing institutions hold the NLN Center of Excellence in Nursing Education designation.
Chief Executive Officer, Mark Vogt stated, “Achieving this designation is a significant milestone for Galen and is further validation of the sustained and outstanding work performed by our talented academic community. This is a reflection of a culture that supports a shared vision for teaching excellence, student advisement, and curriculum development. This vision helps create a sense of identity, promotes unity, and establishes exemplary standards for faculty that will usher in the next generation of competent and compassionate nurses.”
Formal recognition will take place during the 2023 NLN Education Summit at the Honors Convocation on Saturday, September 30.
Andy Stillwagon
As a single-purpose nursing college with a mission to increase access to quality nursing education, Galen was recognized as a COE under the ‘Promote the pedagogical expertise of faculty’ designation along with MGH Institute of Health Professions, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Nursing, and Vanderbilt University School of Nursing.
“There is no higher honor than to be recognized by the National League of Nursing as a Center of Excellence,” said Dr. Tracy A. Ortelli, Ph.D., RN, CNE, ANEF, FAAN and Executive Vice President, Teaching & Learning Innovation at Galen. “At Galen, our mission is not just words on paper—they are foundational to our shared vision for all activities related to teaching, learning, and student-centered support. Galen strives to promote a culture of opportunity without barriers, using innovative approaches to deliver quality education with an authentic, caring approach to educating the future nursing workforce.”
The NLN Center of Excellence (COE) in Nursing Education designation is designed for schools of nursing and healthcare organizations that have achieved a level of excellence in a specific area. Through public recognition and distinction, the program acknowledges the outstanding innovations, commitment, and sustainability of excellence these organizations convey. The first designations were awarded to schools of nursing in 2004 and the first designations for health care organizations were awarded in 2012. Today, fewer than 1% of nursing institutions hold the NLN Center of Excellence in Nursing Education designation.
Chief Executive Officer, Mark Vogt stated, “Achieving this designation is a significant milestone for Galen and is further validation of the sustained and outstanding work performed by our talented academic community. This is a reflection of a culture that supports a shared vision for teaching excellence, student advisement, and curriculum development. This vision helps create a sense of identity, promotes unity, and establishes exemplary standards for faculty that will usher in the next generation of competent and compassionate nurses.”
Formal recognition will take place during the 2023 NLN Education Summit at the Honors Convocation on Saturday, September 30.
Andy Stillwagon
Galen College of Nursing
+1 5023877476
email us here