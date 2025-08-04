The Real Life Superhero (Yuri Williams) of Nonprofit AFutureSuperhero and Friends Hosts Epic Backpacks 2 School Giveaway

Backpacks 2 School

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for an unforgettable day of giving, joy, and superhero-powered community spirit! Yuri Williams, recently featured on CNN Heroes and founder of the nonprofit AFutureSuperhero and Friends, is once again donning his cape — this time for his Annual Backpacks 2 School Giveaway, a massive event dedicated to uplifting youth and families across Los Angeles.

Known for traveling to all 50 states dressed as superheroes to visit children with disabilities, special needs, and life-threatening illnesses, Yuri is bringing that same heart and mission back home — turning Rancho Cienega Park into a back-to-school celebration unlike any other. On The same field where he learned teamwork and love for sports.

This year’s event is bigger than ever, offering free backpacks stuffed with supplies, brand-new shoes and clothes, toys, and a wide range of resources and experiences to ensure students head into the new school year with confidence and excitement.

Event Highlights Include:

• 🎒 Free backpacks with school supplies

• 👟 New shoes & clothing

• 📚 Book truck with free books

• 👁️ Mobile eye clinic

• 💈 Free haircuts

• 🎨 Face painting, crafts & coloring table

• 🦋 Butterfly tent

• 🦖 Jurassic Park animal exhibits

• 📸 Photo booth

• 🌟 Star Wars 501st Legion & cosplay superheroes

• 🚓 LAPD Cadets

• 💬 Local family resources

• 🏃 Play LA showcasing the MLK Streetscape Community Run & Reveal



“This event is about more than just backpacks — it’s about empowering our youth, showing them they’re loved, and helping them start the school year ready to thrive,” says Yuri Williams, a longtime public servant and community advocate who started the nonprofit in memory of his late mother.

Through A Future Superhero and Friends, Yuri has made a national impact, supporting children facing serious health challenges, the houseless, veterans, and seniors — all while dressed in superhero suits to remind people that kindness can save lives.

Event Details:

📅 Sunday, August 10, 2025

🕚 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM (Line-up begins at 9:30 AM)

📍 Rancho Cienega Park (Parking on back of park)

5001 Obama Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016

About A Future Superhero and Friends:

Founded by Yuri Williams, the nonprofit provides year-round support to underserved communities through hospital visits, care packages, art therapy, and community events. Dressed as superheroes, Yuri and his team bring joy, comfort, and resources to those who need it most — proving that real-life heroes walk among us.

Contact:

Yuri Williams

Founder Yuri of – AFutureSuperhero and Friends

📧 afuturesuperhero@gmail.com

🌐 www.afuturesuperhero.org

📱 Instagram: @afuturesuperhero

Phone : 310-877-5340

