Firebolt Group Illuminates Future with Two New Executive Hires
Firebolt continues to impact the experience economy with team expansion
As we continue to service our current customers and expand into new verticals, we recognize the importance of incorporating talented individuals to guide our team of passionate Ignitors.”WIXOM, MI, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Firebolt Group, an advanced global manufacturer and brand illumination partner, announces the appointment of two new executives to the leadership team. The move aligns with Firebolt's strategy of incorporating talented individuals with diverse backgrounds to propel the company forward while providing the highest level of service and innovation to a large roster of existing customers.
— Hannan Lis, Firebolt Chairman
Jason Weiss joins the leadership team as the new Senior Vice President of Client Growth for North America. With over 27 years of experience in sales and senior management roles, Jason brings a proven track record of driving growth and innovation to Firebolt with a focus on customer relations. "We are thrilled to have Jason on board as he brings a wealth of knowledge on driving customer connections and actions, which is crucial in today's experience economy," said Firebolt CEO Philip Ochtman. Jason will also help Firebolt identify new verticals that fit Firebolt’s mission, in addition to their strong presence in the spirits industry, creating more memorable experiences for customers.
Bob Riegal joins as the new Vice President of Manufacturing. Bob's extensive background in the design, manufacturing, and automation industries is key to scaling operations, implementing automation, and efficiency. Firebolt’s Labs, an incubator and accelerator that provides on-demand prototyping and developing customer extension solutions for brands, is under Bob’s purview. “Bob's ability to build strong teams and passion for exploring alternative implementation in manufacturing is exactly what we need to ensure that we continue to provide cutting-edge technology and expertise to our customers," said Ochtman.
"As we continue to service our current customers and expand into new verticals, we recognize the importance of incorporating talented individuals to guide our team of passionate Ignitors to help us look at things through different lenses and stay ahead of the competition." Hannan Lis, Firebolt Chairman, stated. "These new executive hires and their fresh perspectives are integral to helping us do just that. With Jason and Bob on board, we're excited to embark on our mission to become the leader in smart signs and sensing platforms for the experience economy."
About Firebolt
For over 25 years, Firebolt has been engineering and delivering innovative brand experience materials and platforms for global brands and retailers. From custom, edge-lit LED signage and innovative point-of-sale displays to event data capture and journey analytics; Firebolt delivers brand extension solutions at scale with unmatched quality and precision. As an ISO 14001:2015 manufacturer, Firebolt achieves performance goals by leveraging its dynamic engineering, production, and logistics talent and capabilities while maximizing its facilities in the USA, UK, and China. Visit firebolt-group.com for more information.
Firebolt Labs is our in-house accelerator that sources, configures, and deploys next-gen, connected brand artifacts and trackers for iconic brands worldwide.