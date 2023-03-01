Firebolt Group Welcomes Richard Hayler as Global Chief Financial Officer
Helping usher in Firebolt’s next level of growth and expansion
We are thrilled to have Richard join the team. Richard’s strong investor relations and financial management experience signals our intent to accelerate our growth and expansion.”WIXOM, MI, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firebolt Group, a leading brand illumination partner that offers performance-driving smart signs and sensing platforms for global retail and service brands, has tapped Richard Hayler, a seasoned finance executive, to join the team as Global Chief Financial Officer.
— Philip Ochtman, Firebolt Group CEO
Most recently, Richard served as the CFO and Board Member at Nutrition Technologies, a VC-backed biotech and agritech company, where he successfully led a USD20+ million equity fundraising round and spearheaded the financial, risk and legal transformation of the business.
“We are thrilled to have Richard join the team. Richard’s strong investor relations and financial management experience signals our intent to accelerate our growth and expansion,” stated Philip Octhman, CEO at Firebolt. “A strong financial foundation will help us continue our marketplace advancement that is centered on new innovations, partnerships and expanding our manufacturing footprint.”
Initially, a biochemist by training, Richard’s finance career has taken him across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Before Nutrition Technologies, he was an advisor to a US billion-dollar charity addressing plastic waste and a former Big Four Accounting Firm Partner and US Consulting Firm Senior Managing Director. Richard also helps set global valuation standards as a member of the Standards Review Board of the International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC). Richard previously held the post of Honorary Treasurer and Board Member of a dispute resolution charity for seven years. Additionally, he was a member of the Adjunct Faculty at Singapore Management University.
"I am excited to join this strong and experienced team to support Firebolt's next phase of growth. I was impressed with Firebolt’s mission to facilitate the experience economy, through brand activation on the material side and providing intelligence and analytics on customer journeys for retail and event optimization," commented Richard Hayler.
"Our commitment to green stewardship is unwavering," commented Hannan Lis, Chairman. "Richard brings vast sustainability experience as we continue to invest in assisting our customers with their sustainability journey."
Firebolt, distinguished with an EcoVadis Platinum rating, recently launched TraceFirebolt.com. This initiative provides for eco-friendly disposal of Firebolt products at the end of their lifecycle and focused sustainability efforts that will yield carbon neutrality and reduce hazardous materials in product production.
About Firebolt
For over 25 years, Firebolt has been engineering and delivering innovative brand experience materials and platforms for global brands and retailers. From custom, edge-lit LED signage and innovative point-of-sale displays to event data capture and journey analytics; Firebolt delivers brand extension solutions at scale with unmatched quality and precision. As an ISO 14001:2015 manufacturer, Firebolt achieves performance goals by leveraging its dynamic engineering, production, and logistics talent and capabilities while maximizing its facilities in the USA, UK, and China. Visit firebolt-group.com for more information.
