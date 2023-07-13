MEDHOST and Availity Collaborate to Enhance Eligibility and Claims Verification

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDHOST®, a leading electronic health record (EHR) and healthcare IT solutions provider, is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Availity, the nation’s largest real-time health information network, to offer a suite of eligibility and claim verification features to MEDHOST’s partner hospitals.

Availity Essentials Pro + Real-Time Eligibility

This solution includes Availity Essentials Pro services for claims submission, electronic remittance posting, claims status, and real-time eligibility and benefit verification. MEDHOST users can submit claims electronically via Availity Essentials Pro in a batch or individually and receive payments electronically from the payer back into the MEDHOST applications.

This solution also allows MEDHOST users to check real-time insurance eligibility before scheduling patient appointments, at the time of registration, and following up on eligibility issues while working claims or denials – all without having to contact payers or log into multiple portals.

Availity's Hospital Notification Service

A powerful automated tool integrated within MEDHOST applications that sends the 278N Notice of Admission to the payer notifying them of a patient’s inpatient admission. These timely notifications can enhance the continuity of care and reduce the likelihood of readmissions.

Availity’s Electronic Attachments for Medical Claims Service and Drop-to-Paper Attachments for Medical Claims Service

Availity’s attachments solution allows providers to send paper attachments electronically with claims at any stage of the claim life cycle. It supports various types of documentation, such as Advanced Beneficiary Notices (ABN), Discharge Summaries, Explanations of Payments, and Operative Notes. This solution determines the appropriate method to submit claims with attachments based on payer preferences, helping to simplify the process and reduce denials.

Availity Advanced Real-Time Eligibility

This solution integrates automatic real-time insurance eligibility and benefits within the MEDHOST applications without having to enter data into Availity’s Essentials Pro application, reducing the time spent contacting payers or visiting multiple websites.

"We are excited to collaborate with Availity to bring such a broad offering to our customers," said Ken Misch, MEDHOST President. "By integrating with Availity, we can take much of the work out of eligibility and claims verification, supporting better financial outcomes and helping our customers stay focused on caring for their communities."

These new products will be available through MEDHOST's Enterprise Financials product line. To learn more about the MEDHOST and Availity Integration, please visit email inquiries@medhost.com.

About MEDHOST

MEDHOST has been providing products and services to healthcare facilities of all types and sizes for over 35 years. Today, healthcare facilities nationwide are partnering with MEDHOST and enhancing their patient care and operational excellence with its clinical and financial solutions, which include an integrated EHR solution. MEDHOST also offers a comprehensive emergency department information system with business and reporting tools. Additionally, its unparalleled support and cloud solutions make it easy to focus on what’s important for healthcare facilities: their patients and business. Connect with MEDHOST on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Availity

Availity is the trusted partner for organizations seeking to realize the greatest value from clinical, administrative, and financial data. Positioned at the nexus of provider, health plan, and consumer health information, Availity develops scalable, innovative solutions for healthcare data acquisition, standardization, transparency, automation, and exchange among health plans, providers, and technology partners. As one of the nation's largest health information networks, Availity facilitates billions of clinical, administrative, and financial transactions annually. Our suite of dynamic products, built on a powerful, intelligent platform, enables real-time collaboration for success in a competitive, value-based care environment.

