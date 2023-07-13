Caresify Home Care's Founder Sheriff Adewale, Announces Strategic Partnership with Home Care Pulse
EINPresswire.com/ -- Caresify Home Care, a premier provider of non-medical home care services, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with Home Care Pulse, an industry authority in third-party customer satisfaction evaluation. This exciting collaboration aims to use comprehensive feedback from clients and caregivers to drive service enhancements and cultivate a thriving community of 'Raving Fans' - a testament to exceptional satisfaction levels.
In this strategic partnership, Home Care Pulse will gather in-depth, impartial feedback from Caresify's clientele and caregivers. These critical insights will inform Caresify's refinements in care delivery, fortifying its commitment to providing outstanding experiences for all involved parties.
Sheriff Adewale, Caresify's Founder, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, "This partnership is a tangible expression of our commitment to providing care that exceeds the highest standards. The integration of Home Care Pulse's comprehensive feedback system enables us to employ a data-driven approach, thereby allowing us to continuously refine our services and set new milestones in the home care sector."
This partnership lays the foundation for the creation of 'Raving Fans', marking an unparalleled level of satisfaction among both clients and caregivers. This move underscores Caresify's steadfast dedication to raising the bar in non-medical home care, characterized by unmatched client experiences and robust caregiver engagement.
Louie Frank, Chief Revenue Officer of Home Care Pulse, added, "It's a pleasure to partner with Caresify, a team renowned for their dedicated, highly skilled caregiving professionals. This partnership reflects our mutual dedication to heightening the standard of home care through continual feedback and improvement. Together, we're creating a more responsive, client-centered industry."
Caresify, with this strategic partnership, reinforces its dedication to a personalized, feedback-centered home care experience. By integrating user feedback into its service model, Caresify is primed to not only meet but surpass industry standards, paving the way for the future of home care services.
For additional information about this exciting partnership, please visit www.caresify.com or https://www.homecarepulse.com
About Caresify Home Care:
Serving clients, caregivers, and communities best interests, Caresify is a highly respected provider of caregivers and non-medical in-home care services, focusing on promoting health, independence, and overall client well-being. The company provides a personalized service approach, paired with a unique care plan, designed to meet the specific needs and preferences of clients. With a team of highly skilled and dedicated caregivers, Caresify Home Care strives to provide peace of mind for clients and their families. The company is an Accredited Joint Commission Home Care Agency and holds the Gold Seal on National Quality Approval. They are approved by the Office of Development Program (ODP) and the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) in PA, The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) in FL, Department of Community Health (DCH) in GA, the NJ Department of Health (NJDOH) and The Office of Health Care Quality (OHCQ) in MD. Caresify is enrolled in many Managed Care Organizations (MCO’s), non-MCO’s, Medicaid and other insurance provider programs. For a complete list, and more information click here.
For more information, please visit https://caresify.com.
Angel Bell
