Moonstream.to Launches Analytics 2.0 Tailored to Web3 Game Design
Moonstream rolls out Analytics 2.0 - designed with web3 game economy management in mind. Sign up for a Moonstream account to watch wallets and smart contracts.MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Moonstream is excited to announce the launch of our self-serve web3 analytics for blockchain game designers, developers, and marketers. Create subscriptions to regular wallet addresses and smart contracts, gather actionable data, make queries to that data, and export the results in JSON format for further use.
It’s a highly reliable version of web3 analytics that runs on Moonstream’s own nodes, making it more reliable than tools like Etherscan or Polygonscan.
With Analytics 2.0 users can watch smart contracts activity on both mainnets for live operations and game tuning, and testnets for quality assurance. Unlike most tools on the market, testnets support is included with all Moonstream products.
Moonstream supports several EVM-based blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Polygon Mumbai testnet, and the Gnosis Chain. However, if another EVM chain integration is needed (Arbitrum, Optimism, etc.), it can be added upon request in a couple of days.
Analytics 2.0 is designed specifically for the purpose of influencing and managing web3 game economies. Gathered on-chain data can be leveraged to:
1. Create loyalty programs and reputation systems.
2. Predict the changes in supply and price of different tokens in an economy.
3. Study competitors and capture the most valuable users from competing economies.
4. Secure your smart contracts.
Start using Moonstream analytics without connecting your crypto wallet. Simply sign up for a Moonstream account using a username, e-mail, and password to get started. For more information on how to use Analytics 2.0, refer to this blog post.
Currently free at launch, Analytics 2.0 will transition to a paid model by the end of the year.
About Moonstream.to:
Moonstream.to provides economic infrastructure for web3 games. Game designers use Moonstream for web3 data analytics and to create currency sinks, items, consumables, leaderboards, and token utility for their players. Moonstream Drops facilitate easy reward distribution to players. And Moonstream’s bots secure economies against bad actors. Visit moonstream.to to learn more about the product.
