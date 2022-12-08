First Game Leaderboard to Combine On-chain and Off-chain data
Moonstream.to, Laguna Games, and getBIsmart launched the first ever web3 game leaderboard to combine on-chain and off-chain data.
We’ve seen excellent results in terms of player engagement with each leaderboard we’ve launched. Combining both on-chain and off-chain data allows us to reward our most strategic and skilled players.”MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, US, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moonstream.to together with Laguna Games and getBIsmart launch the first leaderboard to combine on-chain and off-chain data.
Crypto Unicorns, getBIsmart, and Moonstream.to launched the Fall Event Leaderboard for the Crypto Unicorns community to track and reward player activity. This is the first web3 game leaderboard ever to combine on-chain and off-chain data. Players receive points on the leaderboard for their actions both on-chain and on the game server. It displays points earned by players for completing actions as well as their rewards.
Leaderboards are a great way to boost player engagement and to create token sinks to combat inflation. Moonstream.to makes implementing leaderboards into blockchain games easy and adds more variety to what leaderboards can include.
“Leaderboards are an important part of the web3 game designer's toolkit. Unlike staking, leaderboards allow game designers to improve the health of their economy and at the same time make their game more engaging for players,” - Neeraj Kashyap, founder and CEO of Moonstream.to.
“We’ve seen excellent results in terms of player engagement with each leaderboard we’ve launched. Combining both on-chain and off-chain data allows us to reward our most strategic and skilled players”. - Aron Beierschmitt, co-founder and CEO of Laguna Games.
The first Crypto Unicorns leaderboard event Summer of Love that ran through June until July 31st had over 2.6k wallets participate. It created over 43.5k new playable characters and over 29.7k playable characters were evolved.
It also created utility for the game's main tokens: $UNIM and $RWB. Combined event-specific player activity consumed 184.1 Million UNIM and 2.75 Million RWB.
The number of playable characters went up from 10k to approximately 54k in a few months. What’s more, there have only been around 6k NFT character sales since Crypto Unicorns was launched. That means most players are electing to use their new NFTs in game rather than sell them on NFT marketplaces. This is a clear sign of player engagement with the game rather than the extractive behavior that cripples other web3 game economies.
The Crypto Unicorns Summer of Love indirectly rewarded players for their activity on game servers through the lens of on-chain data. The new Crypto Unicorns Fall Event directly rewards players for on-chain actions as well as in-game actions which have no representations on-chain. This makes it easier to tune the balance of every aspect of the game with a single event.
About Moonstream.to:
Moonstream.to provides economic infrastructure for web3 games. Game designers use Moonstream for web3 data analytics and to create currency sinks, items, consumables, and lootboxes for their players. Moonstream minigames create utility for tokens in a game economy. And Moonstream’s bots secure economies against bad actors. Visit moonstream.to to learn more about the product.
About Laguna Games:
Laguna Games is a game development and R&D studio specializing in Web3 entertainment. It leverages a cross-platform game engine comprised of powerful, product-agnostic tech and tools to rapidly deploy titles that are designed for real-time, large-scale, and highly social gameplay. Laguna Games is composed of a global team of game-industry veterans who strive to create blockchain games that make disruptive impacts on the gaming landscape.
For more information, please visit https://laguna.games/.
About GetBISmart:
getBIsmart is a consulting firm composed of a team of passionate Engineers and Data scientists with decades of combined experience in the areas of Business Intelligence and Analytics. The company focuses on helping its gaming clients leverage data to improve metrics relating to the acquisition, retention, and monetization of players.
