CB/I Digital wins Platinum and Gold Vega Awards for Best SEM Campaign, and Marketing Effectiveness

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CB/I Digital, a leading performance marketing and AI technology company, has recently earned a Platinum and Gold award from the Vega Digital Awards for paid advertising success with Melinda Maria and Hammitt.

Comprising the very best from the world’s digital architects and craftsmen, the Vega Digital Awards recognizes and celebrates excellence in Websites, Video, Mobile, Social, Animation, Marketing, and Podcasts worldwide.

The Platinum Vega was given in recognition of CB/I Digital’s work with Melinda Maria, a beloved luxury jewelry brand based in Los Angeles, providing unique and glamorous designs that are worn and promoted by iconic celebrities including Julia Roberts, J. Lo, the Kardashians, and Michelle Obama. CB/I was able to not only help them turn around flagging sales and double their revenue in 2021, but also maintained this momentum in 2022, growing the brand 47% amidst economic uncertainty. Their approach utilized tactical excellence in optimizing Google, Facebook, and TikTok, as well as utilizing two proprietary AI SaaS technologies to automate bidding for search campaigns, and streamline Marketing and Inventory efficiencies.

The Gold Vega was given in recognition of CB/I Digital’s work with Hammit, a fast-growing luxury leather handbag brand started in 2008. Through deep analysis and targeted testing, CB/I revitalized their digital strategy by utilizing product and campaign segmentation, nearly doubling Hammitt’s online revenue in 2021, with a 57% growth in new users. Most importantly, this approach remained effective when the brand shifted priorities to profitability the following year, where CB/I increased overall ROAS 57% to 5:1, with Facebook ROAS climbing by 90%.

Other honorees for 2023 include:

- State Farm Insurance Company - Platinum Award for Apps & Softwares - Integrated Mobile Experience

- HP Inc. - Gold Awards winner for Video / Online Video (Single) - Animation

- BORN Group - Platinum Award for Website & Mobile Sites - Visual Appeal

- Edelman - Platinum Award for Video / Online Video (Single) - Pharmaceutical

These awards follow CB/I’s inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies in the US, as well as recognition from the American Business Awards, Interactive Media Awards, Digiday Awards, and the Search Engine Land Awards.

About CB/I Digital

CB/I Digital is a leading digital marketing and cloud software company with offices in New York, US and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. They provide performance marketing cloud software platforms for large enterprise clients and growing brands, including First Citizens Bank, Beam Suntory, and LVMH.

CB/I is known for achieving exceptional revenue growth for clients with advanced SEO, performance marketing, and cloud-based platform development. CB/I developed several proprietary AI technologies that automate paid search campaign optimization, as well as streamline marketing and inventory operations. They are also a Premier Google, Meta Business, and Magento Solution Partner.

About the Vega Awards

Organized by International Awards Associate (IAA), an award management services organization that has run 22 award programs over the last eight years, the Vega Awards seek to recognize and honor the outstanding performance of the best digital professionals and agencies around the world. Vega accepts digital works and projects, which include advertising, design, interactive content, mobile apps, web design/development, and audio/video productions. The competition’s categories are set to be diverse in order to represent digital culture.