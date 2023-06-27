CB/I Digital Honored as First Speaker at 21st Annual American Business Awards Ceremony

CB/I Digital accepts Gold and Bronze Stevie Awards for Marketing Campaign of the Year

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 21st Annual American Business Awards ceremony took place on Tuesday, June 13th at the Marriott Marquis in New York City, celebrating the nation's top executives and entrepreneurs with awards across an array of categories. CB/I Digital, a leading marketing and AI software development company, was honored to give the first speech of the event, accepting a Gold Stevie for Marketing Campaign of the Year - Fashion & Style, and a Bronze Stevie for Marketing Campaign of the Year - Financial Products & Services.

CB/I’s co-founder, Mike Le, accepted the award on stage with members of his team, recounting his personal story of immigrating from Vietnam, and the evolution of the company over the last 15 years:

“It has been a long journey since I came from Vietnam to New York 17 years ago. I was amazed and excited by this city, where I couldn't even find Times Square at first. I met my co-founder, Jane, on a subway ride and we started a company together.

After 15 years of struggling with the ‘American Dream’ here I am, with the great honor to receive two Stevie awards for our work with First Citizens Bank and Melinda Maria for enterprise SEO and paid advertising.

We’ve changed a lot in the last 15 years, from a performance marketing agency to launching a predictive AI SaaS product that streamlines inventory and marketing, Conative AI. But there are two things that haven’t changed: the pleasure of working with partners and friends, and the desire to seek the truth of what is really going on.

I would like to thank our clients and our team for your trust, and thank you the American Business award committee for this honor. Thank you!”

Created in 2002, The Stevie's are the world's premier business awards, honoring and generating public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. This year’s winners were selected among over 3,700 nominations by a panel of 240 professionals worldwide over a 3 month judging process.

This years’ event was hosted by Cheryl Casone, a financial correspondent and anchor at Fox Business Network.

The honorees for the 2023 American Business Awards included:

- Deloitte, New York - Gold Stevie winner for Corporate Reputation/Professional Services

- Samsung Electronics America - Gold Stevie winner for Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility

- IBM - Bronze Stevie winner, Product Management Department/Team of the Year

- Bank of America - Silver Stevie winner for Customer Service Executive of the Year

- M & C Saatchi Performance - Gold Stevie winner for Marketing Agency of the Year

- Retention.com - Gold Stevie winner for Achievement in Sales

CB/I Digital was proud to share the stage with these great companies and add to their growing list of awards, already including Inc 5000’s list of fastest growing companies in the US, recognition from the Interactive Media awards, the Vega Awards, Digiday, and Search Engine Land.