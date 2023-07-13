Ludlow Creek Unleashes Heavenly Harmonies with Archangel Anthem “Last Call”

The Dayton, Ohio-based Americana band releases their latest single on July 14, 2023. The song portrays a conversation between Archangels Michael and Gabriel.

I thought it would be interesting if Michael and another archangel were together trying to solve the great issues of the day, just as we all do with our friends over dinner or cocktails.”
— Ray Monell, co-writer

DAYTON, OH, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the region’s most acclaimed Americana bands, Ludlow Creek, have just announced the July 14th, 2023 release date for their new single, “Last Call”. The track is off of the band’s critically praised album, “Which Way is Forward.”

“Last Call” is a melodic blend of classic rock, roots and country, with powerful lyrics that explore the themes of faith, love, and human relationships. Co-written with longtime collaborator, Ray Monell, “Last Call” is already nominated for Song of the Year at the Josie Music Awards.

When asked about the track, Ray said, “It was really inspired by a conversation I had with a cousin at a family reunion who had a deep belief in angels. I thought it would be interesting if Michael and another archangel were together trying to solve the great issues of the day, just as we all do with our friends over dinner or cocktails. After putting the idea on the shelf for a few months, I was inspired by the name of a friend’s grandson; “Gabriel’ became the song's second Archangel. Then a few weeks later, as I was walking through New York City, I saw an old bar down a typical NYC road... the Saint Francis Tavern. From that point on, "Last Call" sort of wrote itself.”

Pre-save is available now at https://hypeddit.com/ludlowcreek/lastcall

Ludlow Creek is no stranger to success and is on the rise. Their earlier single, also co-written with Monell, “Stoney Lonesome Road”, reached #51 on the UK iTunes Rock Songs chart. Their Christmas single, “This Baby Boy”, reached #1 on the UK iTunes charts. To date, the band has amassed over 250K Spotify streams. These achievements propelled the group to a 2022 International Singer Songwriter Association Award win.

For more information, please visit www.ludlowcreek.com

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Ludlow Creek Unleashes Heavenly Harmonies with Archangel Anthem “Last Call”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Candy White Pays Tribute to her Fur Baby with Emotional New Release 'Tipsy!'
Ludlow Creek Unleashes Heavenly Harmonies with Archangel Anthem “Last Call”
John Dorsch Scales New Heights with His New Album “Elevation”
View All Stories From This Author