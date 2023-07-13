Ludlow Creek Unleashes Heavenly Harmonies with Archangel Anthem “Last Call”

The Dayton, Ohio-based Americana band releases their latest single on July 14, 2023. The song portrays a conversation between Archangels Michael and Gabriel.

DAYTON, OH, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the region’s most acclaimed Americana bands, Ludlow Creek, have just announced the July 14th, 2023 release date for their new single, “Last Call”. The track is off of the band’s critically praised album, “Which Way is Forward.”

“Last Call” is a melodic blend of classic rock, roots and country, with powerful lyrics that explore the themes of faith, love, and human relationships. Co-written with longtime collaborator, Ray Monell, “Last Call” is already nominated for Song of the Year at the Josie Music Awards.

When asked about the track, Ray said, “It was really inspired by a conversation I had with a cousin at a family reunion who had a deep belief in angels. I thought it would be interesting if Michael and another archangel were together trying to solve the great issues of the day, just as we all do with our friends over dinner or cocktails. After putting the idea on the shelf for a few months, I was inspired by the name of a friend’s grandson; “Gabriel’ became the song's second Archangel. Then a few weeks later, as I was walking through New York City, I saw an old bar down a typical NYC road... the Saint Francis Tavern. From that point on, "Last Call" sort of wrote itself.”

Pre-save is available now at https://hypeddit.com/ludlowcreek/lastcall

Ludlow Creek is no stranger to success and is on the rise. Their earlier single, also co-written with Monell, “Stoney Lonesome Road”, reached #51 on the UK iTunes Rock Songs chart. Their Christmas single, “This Baby Boy”, reached #1 on the UK iTunes charts. To date, the band has amassed over 250K Spotify streams. These achievements propelled the group to a 2022 International Singer Songwriter Association Award win.

For more information, please visit www.ludlowcreek.com