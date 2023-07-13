Navigating Cancer Selected for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative

Navigating Cancer to enhance its Health Tracker ePROs platform to include screening for SDOH factors.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Navigating Cancer today announced that it has been selected as part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative, a $40 million, three-year commitment, supporting organizations that are developing solutions to advance health equity.

Through the initiative, AWS offers AWS credits and customized technical expertise to selected organizations around the world that want to use AWS services to improve health outcomes and health equity in any of the following areas: 1) increasing access to health services for underserved communities; 2) addressing social determinants of health; 3) leveraging data to promote more equitable and inclusive systems of care; and 4) advancing equity in diagnostics and screening.

Navigating Cancer’s Health Tracker is a web-based electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) program which enables recurring remote symptom and oral adherence reporting for patients on cancer therapies. Patients can access the application via email, text, or phone conversations with clinic staff based on their preference and potential digital challenges. Health Tracker is also available in Spanish. These ePROs are available immediately on a Navigating Cancer care management dashboard and stratified by level of urgency, enabling nurses to provide immediate care to at-risk patients.

With the support from AWS, Navigating Cancer will enhance the Health Tracker remote patient monitoring digital application to include an industry-recognized distress assessment (NCCN® Distress Thermometer and Problem List) which screens patients for physical, emotional, social, spiritual and practical (housing, financial) concerns. The goal of screening for social determinant of health (SDOH) issues is to break the current disparities and drive improvement in health equity. With this enhancement clinics can see real time reports from patients related to their financial toxicity, food insecurity, housing instability and mental health; enabling providers to intervene and help patients navigate their treatment, provide prompt care instructions, and find appropriate social services. Through real time reporting and early intervention, clinics can assist patients in avoiding adverse outcomes, schedule same day appointments for patients experiencing distress, and reduce emergency department visits and hospitalizations.

“AWS believes individual health outcomes should not depend on socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity, or neighborhood, “said Maggie Carter, Global Lead, Social Impact at AWS. “Cloud technology can help address inequities in global health to expand access to the services people need to live longer, healthier lives–no matter who they are or where they live. Through the AWS Health Equity Initiative, we look forward to helping Navigating Cancer and other organizations worldwide use the power of cloud computing to advance health equity and improve health outcomes.”

To learn more about the AWS initiative, visit https://aws.amazon.com/health/health-equity.

About Navigating Cancer

Navigating Cancer is a digital health company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients and those who care for them. Our comprehensive Navigating Care® platform helps providers boost their financial performance, enables more effective remote care management, and delivers a better patient experience while providing valuable insights for oncology innovation. With over 2,000 providers using the Navigating Care platform to care for over 1 million patients, it is the most broadly deployed oncology patient management solution in the US. For more information, please visit http://www.navigatingcancer.com.

