Navigating Cancer’s Digital Oncology Solution, Navigating Care, Earns ONC Health IT Certification from Drummond Group

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navigating Cancer’s Navigating Care® patient portal has achieved Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Cures Update Health IT certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB). The stamp of approval designates that the software delivers the required functionality in support of enabling eligible providers to meet the requirements of various regulatory programs that involve the use of certified electronic health records (EHR) technology.

"This certification demonstrates Navigating Cancer’s enduring commitment to oncology patients and those who care for them by providing timely access to their important health information and relevant education,” said Michael Graff, Chief Product Officer at Navigating Cancer. “Our solutions are designed to help oncology providers effectively care for patients and streamline workflows while also successfully meeting complex requirements and regulations that can impact practice performance."

To earn the certification, Navigating Care was tested to be in accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria put forth by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

With more than 20 years of testing experience across various industries, Drummond brings a high level of technical expertise to this process. Since becoming an ONC-ACB in 2010, Drummond has conducted more than 3,000 health IT tests and certifications.

Navigating Care, which met the requirements for 2015 Edition Cures Update, is a patient portal solution for community oncology clinics that gives patients a personalized and secure digital experience to access their health records and seamlessly communicate with their care team. Our suite of services provides digital health solutions that improve the lives of cancer patients.

About This Certification

This Health IT Module is 2015 Edition Cures Update compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Mandatory disclosures regarding costs can be accessed here: https://www.navigatingcancer.com/requirements-incentives/.

Navigating Care 7.0 Holds Certificate No: 15.04.04.2034.Navi.07.01.1.221213

Certification Date: December 13, 2022

Modules Criteria tested: 170.315 (d)(1-7, 9, 12-13); (e)(1); (g)(1, 4-7, 9-10)

Additional Software Used: DataMotion Direct, Swagger UI, Health Samurai Aidbox October 2022

Navigating Cancer, Inc.

http://www.navigatingcancer.com/

1008 Western Avenue, Suite 206

Seattle, WA 98104

About Navigating Cancer

Navigating Cancer is a digital health company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients and those who care for them. Our comprehensive Navigating Care® platform helps providers boost their financial performance, enables more effective remote care management, and delivers a better patient experience while providing valuable insights for oncology innovation. With over 2,000 providers using the Navigating Care platform to care for over 1 million patients, it is the most broadly deployed oncology patient management solution in the US. For more information, please visit http://www.navigatingcancer.com or follow Navigating Cancer on Twitter @navcancer.

About Drummond Group LLC

Drummond Group LLC is a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries. In healthcare, Drummond tests and certifies Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) – designating the trusted test lab as the only third-party certifier of all three initiatives designed to move the industry toward a digital future. Drummond was founded in 1999 and is an ONC-Accredited Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL) and continues to build on its deep experience and expertise to deliver reliable and cost-effective services. For more information, please visit http://www.drummondgroup.com.